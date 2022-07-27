Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX court legal 01.jpg

CHARLESTON — A federal court of appeals has reversed a West Virginia district court order dismissing a foster care lawsuit that accused the state of systemic failings.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 with 12 children in the state’s foster care system, ranging from ages 2 to 17, named as plaintiffs, represented by Better Childhood, a national advocacy group for children; Disability Rights West Virginia, a statewide disability rights organization; and Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC, a state law firm.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you