HUNTINGTON — On a long, narrow strip of land along the Ohio River on the outskirts of Huntington, one can experience some of the best of the Mountain State’s outdoor pursuits set to the soundtrack of talented bluegrass and Americana musicians, all in one weekend.
A growing event now getting national attention, the Fly In Festival at Huntington’s Robert Newlon Airpark features three days of top bluegrass and old-time music along with skydiving, river kayaking and paddleboarding, camping, open jams and more. The festival just announced its lineup for the upcoming multi-day concert, set for Aug. 24-26.
On top of the acts that will perform on the main stage, the Fly In Festival is also the home of the West Virginia Flatpick Guitar Contest, which will take place on the morning of Aug. 26 with the winner being given entry into the National Flatpick Guitar Championship in Winfield, Kansas.
The Fly In Festival will also host the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest on Aug. 25. All local and regional musicians are welcome to enter these prestigious contests.
The Robert Newlon Airpark sits right on the edge of the mighty Ohio River, which means that music lovers can literally fly to the event by airplane, drive in by car, truck or SUV, pull up on a boat or even hike to the concert grounds.
As the weekend begins, this year’s Fly In Festival will feature live music and a potluck dinner on Thursday evening, Aug. 24, along with karaoke at the Fly In Café, which is a restaurant and bar located at the Robert Newlon Airpark. All of the Thursday night fun begins at 7 p.m. The musicians performing on the first night of the festival include Larry Adkins, Jayce Turley, Kelly Ray and Julie Davis and Southridge.
Friday finds the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest registration happening from 11 a.m. until noon, with the competition taking place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. During the calculations of the judges’ scorecards, there will be a special concert by fiddle great Billy C. Hurt.
The main stage entertainment will kick into high gear at 3 p.m. on Friday with a show by Bobby Maynard and Breakdown followed by sets by Big Rock and the Candy Ass Mountain Boys and another set by Southridge. The headlining portion of the festival begins later that day with a show by multiple International Bluegrass Music Association award winners Kenny and Amanda Smith at 6 p.m. Kenny is a two-time IBMA Guitarist of the Year winner, and his wife Amanda Smith is a winner of the IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year award as well. At 7 p.m., the highly-anticipated Skydive Demonstration and American Flag Fly In will take place in the skies above the festival and behind the stage.
Friday’s concert will then continue with performances by the great Eastern Kentucky musician Don Rigsby, String Therapy, Schultz Creek, and a headlining set by the acclaimed bluegrass group the Lonesome String Band.
The Fly In Festival water events begin on Saturday morning with the annual Kayak Paddle and Float beginning at 9 a.m. For those wanting to stay on land, National Flatpick Guitar Champion Robin Kessinger and friends will host a guitar workshop at 9 a.m. as well, followed by the official start of the West Virginia Flatpick Guitar Contest at 11 a.m.
As the entered contestants await the decision by the judges, a special concert will begin on the main stage featuring Robin Kessinger, Dan Kessinger, Johnny Staats and Robin Schaefer.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Mudhole Control will hit the stage followed by Snakewinder, featuring Dave Bing on fiddle, and the legendary Black Mountain Bluegrass Band, which includes Richard Hefner on the banjo.
As the evening progresses, the great Huntington-based string band The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack will kick their unique high-powered Appalachian string music up a few notches for the masses at 6 p.m. That show will immediately be followed by another American Flag Fly In by the West Virginia Skydiving Association at 7 p.m.
To round out the festival’s last night, Danny Paisley and Southern Grass will perform at 7:10 p.m. Paisley is a three-time winner of the IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Award, receiving the prestigious honor as recently in 2020 and 2021. At 8 p.m., the Appalachian Road Show take over, followed by a late set by the popular bluegrass jam band Fletcher’s Grove.
The Fly In Festival venue is located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. Tickets for the event are $40 for each day or $70 for the whole weekend. Shaded primitive camping is $30 for the weekend. The festival’s proceeds will benefit the highly-regarded Barboursville Police K-9 Unit.
Appalachian Road Show is considered an all-star outfit in the bluegrass world. Combining former Mountain Heart band mates Barry Abernathy and Jim VanCleve on banjo and fiddle respectively, the group also includes West Virginia native Darrell Webb on mandolin, the bass-playing legend Todd Phillips, and one of the best young guitarists in the business, Zeb Snyder. The group has led the way with three impressive albums in recent years, including the latest recording called “Jubilation.”
At an Appalachian Road Show concert or on the band’s albums, each begin with guest narrations done exclusively for the group by none other than Dolly Parton and actor Sam Elliot. With such big stars setting the stage, the group sets about telling the true tales of the Appalachian region and how bluegrass and old-time music formed out of that distinctive cultural stew.
“The Appalachian Mountains, more than a trail, Appalachia is a spirit,” says Elliott on the opening song of Appalachian Road Show’s second album called Tribulation. “That spirit is one of shared survival, and hardship endured.”
“The people who have lived in these mountains over the centuries, the Native and the settler, the slave and the free, the farmers and the miners, the men, women and children; they are bound to this place and shaped by it,” says Parton, at the beginning of the new “Jubilation” recording. “They are loyal to the land, and to one another, because sometimes, that’s what it takes to survive here.”
And as the group walks onstage at the Fly In Festival, you will also hear Parton say with much enthusiasm, “Ladies and gentlemen, Appalachian Road Show presents ‘Jubilation!’”
More information on this event can be found at flyinfestival.com.