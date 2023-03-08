Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On a long, narrow strip of land along the Ohio River on the outskirts of Huntington, one can experience some of the best of the Mountain State’s outdoor pursuits set to the soundtrack of talented bluegrass and Americana musicians, all in one weekend.

A growing event now getting national attention, the Fly In Festival at Huntington’s Robert Newlon Airpark features three days of top bluegrass and old-time music along with skydiving, river kayaking and paddleboarding, camping, open jams and more. The festival just announced its lineup for the upcoming multi-day concert, set for Aug. 24-26.

