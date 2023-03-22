Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are seeking another rate increase.

If the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves it, the American Electric Power-controlled utilities’ request filed Wednesday would result in a $1.23 (0.76%) increase in the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

