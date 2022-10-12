CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission’s desire for in-state coal-fired power plants to run at higher capacity factors dominated the agency’s hearing on Appalachian Power’s and Wheeling Power’s $297 million fuel cost rate hike request last week.
Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane and Commissioner Bill Raney, longtime former president of the West Virginia Coal Association, asked Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power witnesses why the companies haven’t had more coal on hand or higher coal usage rates at their coal-fired plants.
Their focus on coal supply and use at the plants followed prefiled testimony from consumer advocate witnesses contending that the companies mismanaged coal procurement for the plants, resulting in unnecessarily high fuel costs that shouldn’t be passed on to customers.
But the companies, a Virginia state utilities analyst and other ratepayer and clean energy advocates have said the coal usage rates the commission has mandated at the plants are uneconomic.
In September 2021, the commission required the American Electric Power subsidiaries’ John Amos, Mitchell and Mountaineer plants to operate at a 69% capacity factor, citing concerns about company underuse of the plants.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Company witnesses testified that supply shortages and elevated prices constraining the coal market have greatly limited the companies’ ability to secure coal.
Jeffrey Dial, director of coal transportation and reagent procurement at American Electric Power Service Corp., an AEP subsidiary, testified Wednesday that the coal market has been too constrained to allow the companies to meet the 69% capacity factor.
“The scarcity of coal, that’s the limiting factor here,” Appalachian Power regulatory and finance vice president John Scalzo testified Wednesday, the second day of the hearing at the commission’s hearing room in Charleston.
If approved, the rate increase would raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41.
The companies’ request comes after two previous commission approvals earlier this year of fuel cost rate increases totaling $124 million.
The rate that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are asking to have increased again is the Expanded Net Energy Cost rate, which the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity.
West Virginia’s dependence on coal for electricity has persisted even as most other states have embraced alternative power sources.
The state relies on coal for 88% of its electricity generation — far more than the national average of approximately 22%.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power utility rates have nearly tripled from $55.28 in 2003 to $153.71 in 2022 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours, according to Public Service Commission data.
In response to questioning from Lane, Dial testified that all three plants have at least 30 days of coal supply under contract.
The West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 542 last year requiring that all public electric utilities maintain a contract for a 30-day aggregate fuel supply for the remainder of the life of existing coal-fired plants.
Dial testified the companies have coal supply contracts that extend through 2026.
The Amos and Mountaineer plants had net capacity factors surpassing 69% in June, July and August 2021 but no other months from March 2021 through Feb. 2022, according to a company case filing.
Aaron Sink, manager of the Amos Plant in Putnam County, responded to scrutiny of those figures during cross-examination Tuesday by saying that running the plants above 69% in those months resulted in equipment wear and tear and subsequent maintenance needs.
Sink testified that the companies have limited time to make maintenance repairs during “shoulder months.” PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states, has defined “shoulder season” as times of lighter grid demand during autumn and spring that allow operators time to temporarily disconnect and upgrade maintenance.
Company witness Ruben Moreno, vice president of Washington, D.C.-based utility regulation consulting firm Concentric Energy Advisors Inc., testified that a 69% capacity factor has “unintended consequences.”
“If in a case where we are driving to a 69% capacity factor and the market price is below the cost of generation, the unintended consequence is that the utility will be selling at a loss,” Moreno said.
Moreno added that the loss would be passed on to consumers.
The companies have asked that the Public Service Commission revisit its Sept. 2021 mandate of a 69% capacity factor at their plants in case filings that suggested that the order is uneconomic.
In August, the companies asked the commission to revisit the requirement and clarify whether the requirement should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch.”
Prompting the filing was testimony submitted to Virginia regulators by their staff utilities analyst leaving a door open to Virginia approval of federally required environmental upgrades at Appalachian Power plants that that state previously rejected.
The filing from Virginia State Corporation Commission utilities analyst Timothy Morris contended that continued operation of the Mountaineer plant in Mason County with federally required retrofits for wastewater discharges would cost less than replacement alternatives.
Morris concluded that whether continued operation of the Amos plant with the same upgrades was economically viable depended on if the facility would dispatch at the Public Service Commission’s required 69% capacity factor. Morris found the commission’s directive to be uneconomic.
Appalachian Power’s Amos and Mountaineer plants also serve ratepayers in Virginia, which unlike West Virginia, has a renewable energy portfolio standard establishing a target of 100% clean electricity by 2050.
“(E)ven if we ran the plants at a 69% capacity factor out of merit, it’s debatable whether I can even ask for that cost recovery in Virginia,” Scalzo testified. “So that’s why we’ve been asking for clarification.”
Lane made it clear over the course of the two-day hearing that the 69% capacity factor is still the commission’s standard.
“What is it going to take to get your attention that we really mean 69%?” Lane asked Appalachian Power director of West Virginia regulatory services Randall Short Tuesday.
“(W)e have sought some clarification because we believe there are issues with the 69% regarding multi-jurisdictional recovery if another jurisdiction deems that that was outside the economic dispatch model,” Short replied. “And I’m not trying to force anybody’s hand, but those are questions we still believe we’d like to have an answer to.”
Other witnesses defended the 69% capacity factor requirement.
Public Service Commission staff witness Geoffery Cooke, a commission utilities analyst, testified that the 69% capacity factor could be achieved economically.
Consumer Advocate Division witness Ralph Smith, a senior regulatory consultant at the Michigan-based certified public accounting firm Larkin & Associates, testified Wednesday that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power badly mismanaged coal procurement last year.
Smith and other consumer advocate witnesses testified that the companies responded too slowly to mid-2021 market events like rising gas prices and an increasingly constrained coal market as their coal inventory decreased, resulting in too low an inventory to economically operate their coal units.
Smith and the commission’s utilities division recommended in prefiled testimony that the companies’ reported fuel cost under-recovery balance of $212 million as of Feb. 28 not be included in fuel cost rates until a PSC-ordered commission staff “prudency review” of the companies’ plant use and fuel costs is complete.
Smith said the plants could have operated at a 69% or higher capacity factor and “should have been deep in the money” at times if they had had adequate coal supply.
Asked by Lane for his “gut reaction” when he reviewed the case, Smith testified that he was “aghast” to conclude that coal-fired plants in West Virginia — which he noted was a “strong supporter of coal-fired generation” — lacked enough coal to run economically.
“It’s like, how could this possibly happen?” Smith said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”
“Thank you, Mr. Smith,” Lane replied. “That was a good answer.”