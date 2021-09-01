LOGAN, W.Va. — Organizers are gearing up for a two-day festival of events that will showcase Appalachian heritage, history and culture on a wide scale.
Appalachian Heritage Days will feature a host of attractions, including Appalachian food tasting, authors, vendors, historic house tours and music. The event is being organized by the Hatfield & McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the National Coal Heritage Area Authority in conjunction with the Blair 100 centennial celebration.
Numerous volunteers and a planning committee are also working to make each event happen over the two-day festival.
Appalachian Heritage Day debuted in August 2019 as a one-day event at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. After the COVID-19 pandemic dissolved their original plans for the second year in 2020, organizers wanted to bring it back in 2021 to showcase numerous facets of Appalachian and Logan County history and heritage.
“Tourism in itself, it certainly plays a big role as far as the Hatfield-McCoy Trails bring in so many people — they’re here to ride, but they always look for so many other things to do,” said Debrina Williams, executive director of both the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the Hatfield & McCoy CVB. “But for us, heritage and history is very big in this area, whether you’re talking about the Hatfield-McCoy feud or you’re talking about the Shawnee Island or just a music trail. So many different avenues play into the realm of tourism, so it’s a good fit, and culinary even plays into the history. You can get all of that in a two-day event.”
Appalachian Heritage Days will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, with tours of the historic Don Chafin House at 581 Main St., in Logan, which has been the home of the Woman’s Club of Logan since 1945. Tours are offered at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Logan County Circuit Judge Josh Butcher will portray the infamous Sheriff Don Chafin. The monologue Butcher will recite was written by Keith Davis.
From 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the festival will shift to the courthouse square in downtown Logan for Taste of the Coalfields. Several vendors will offer samples of foods including chili made from either elk or bison, locally grown produce and specialty items and heritage foods like pepperoni rolls.
The Taste of the Coalfields will feature an outside stage:
- 4-4:20 p.m. — Roger Bryant
- 4:20-5 p.m. — Bobby Taylor and the Modock Rounders
- 5-5:30 p.m. — WV Dulcimer Club
5:30-6 p.m. — Brayden Williamson
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the festival will shift to the historic Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan for a concert of local and regional traditional musicians. Five of the scheduled performers — Roger Bryant, Mack Samples, Buddy Griffin, Bill Hairston and Bobby Taylor — are recipients of the Vandalia Award, West Virginia’s highest folklife honor.
“We’ve tried to pick the best in traditional mountain music the state has to offer,” said Bryant, who is the music organizer for the event. “I don’t know of any other festival or anywhere you’re going to go where you have access to five Vandalia Award winners in one festival, or one event.
“We’re really trying to promote the Logan County side of this thing, because I don’t think people realize what an important impact Logan County musicians had on the whole music industry,” Bryant said. “That’s part of the history that we’ve kind of overlooked that we want to back up and try to promote that heritage because it is special, and I could go on and on and on, but basically, that’s what we’ve tried to do. We’ve tried to tell the story of Logan County in song, and poetry, and books, and we’ve tried to cover all the bases and make this a comprehensive event that people can’t get anywhere else.”
Other performers will include local 18-year-old bluegrass recording artist Brayden Williamson; Liam Farley, a middle school student from the Chapmanville area who has dazzled audiences with his fiddle playing since he was about 6 years old; and Chris Haddox, a Logan County native who is an assistant professor at West Virginia University.
The music schedule for the Coalfield Jamboree concert:
- 6:30-6:40 p.m. — Roger Bryant
- 6:40-7 p.m. — Liam Farley
- 7-7:20 p.m. — Bill Hairston
- 7:20-7:40 p.m. — Chris Haddox
- 7:40-8:10 p.m. — Bobby Taylor and the Modock Rounders
- 8:10-8:25 p.m. — Intermission
- 8:25-9:15 p.m. — Brayden Williamson
- 9:15-10 p.m. — Samples Brothers
Appalachian Heritage Days will pick up again Saturday, Sept. 11, for the Redneck 5K Run. The run will cover a part of the path of the Blair Mountain highway.
Runners will receive a commemorative red bandana and grab bag, which they can pick up on the steps of the Don Chafin House. Judge Butcher, portraying Chafin, will also greet all runners at the finish line.
Race registration is 2-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. For more details, contact Courtney Quick at 304-688-3513 or thecourtneymccoy@gmail.com.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, there will be numerous vendors, workshops, speakers and informational booths at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center.
Historic photo exhibit “The Faces of Blair Mountain” will be on display from noon Monday, Aug. 30, until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Saturday’s events will also include a music workshop room, where musicians will discuss topics related to Appalachian and Logan County music. The schedule:
- 10-11 a.m. — Roger Bryant and Brayden Williamson (songwriting and ballads)
- 11 a.m.-noon — Chris Haddox (traditional music)
- noon-1 p.m. — Bobby Taylor and Kim Johnson (traditional fiddle and banjo)
- noon-1 p.m. — Bill Hairston (story telling at the writer’s room)
1-2 p.m. — David O’dell (dulcimer and banjo)
- 2-3 p.m. — Buddy Griffin (bluegrass fiddle and banjo)
- 3-4 p.m. — Mack Samples (Appalachian music heritage)
- 4-5 p.m. — Chris Haddox and Roger Bryant (impact of Logan County musicians)
- Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club (time and location to be determined)
Appalachian Heritage Days is funded by the National Coal Heritage Area Authority, the Logan County Commission and the Hatfield & McCoy CVB.
For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/HistoricLoganWV/ or www.blair100.com.