CHARLESTON — Governments in West Virginia are gearing up for another civil trial in which three opioid distribution companies are accused of helping to create the opioid crisis.
The trial will start in a state courtroom in Charleston on July 5 with all cities and counties in West Virginia that have lawsuits facing off against the “Big Three” distributors — AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. The trial involves a nuisance claim against the Big Three and seeks financial support to abate the opioid crisis.
The county and city plaintiffs will be led by Huntington-based attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. and Bob Fitzsimmons. Farrell declined to give a statement while the litigation is pending. The sides have 26 days collectively to try the cases, with each side receiving 72 hours to present their case. The trial will start at 8:30 a.m. and go until 4:30 p.m. daily, with an hour-long lunch break and two 30-minute breaks — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
The trial comes a year after Huntington and Cabell County went to trial against the Big Three on similar claims in a federal court in Charleston. That case will be decided by a judge, who has not yet released a ruling in the case, which could result in the governments being awarded $2.6 billion.
During that trial, the plaintiffs argued that AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county of less than 100,000 residents over an eight-year period. The defendants maintained that they did their due diligence before shipping those orders and instead blamed doctors, the Drug Enforcement Administration and West Virginians’ history of bad health as the reason for the shipments.
Earlier this year, the first state opioid trial was held with all West Virginia counties and cities with pending litigation against opioid manufacturers. By the time closing arguments came, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reached a $161.5 million settlement with Allergan and Teva and another $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson.
With the third opioid trial approaching, Mass Litigation Panel presiding judges Alan D. Moats and Derek C. Swope have released several options clearing the way for the July 5 trial to move forward.
Among the orders released this month, the panel found that statutory and regulatory requirements to maintain effective controls against diversion required the defendants to stop shipments of a suspicious order until they determined it was not likely to be diverted.
The panel said both the federal and state Controlled Substances Act, the Drug Enforcement Administration and West Virginia Board of Pharmacy have at all relevant times required defendants to maintain effective controls against diversion. The panel also said the defendants were required to design and operate a system to identify suspension orders, report those orders to the DEA and WVBP, and stop or hold suspicious orders pending investigation and due diligence.
The question at hand now is if the defendants followed that duty.
The panel also denied the defendants’ request to block testimony from U.S. Drug Czar Rahul Gupta, former West Virginia public health officer, regarding charts prepared by Lacey Keller, a data analyst for MK Analytics. The panel ruled the data charts are admissible to show a foundation and explanation of Gupta’s opinion on the drug crisis.
The panel also found the defendants’ fault-shifting defenses are not applicable to the state’s public nuisance claim, meaning the defendants could be held liable for all the costs accrued because of the crisis, if found guilty, even if other businesses were involved.
The panel has ordered the sides undergo another round of mediation June 22-23.