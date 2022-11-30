HUNTINGTON — The 16th annual Huntington Turkey Trot kicked off Thanksgiving Day for about 1,200 people Thursday, with the overall winner of the 5K being a college student visiting family for the holiday.
Cooper Gibson, 18, is originally from Ona but attends Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Gibson was home to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with his family and started his day finishing the Huntington Turkey Trot 5K in first place.
Gibson said it felt great to come in first because while he is an athlete, it had been a while since he’d competed in a community race.
“It felt good. I haven’t run a 5K in a while, so it felt good to be able to come back and win one,” he said. “And there’s no better day to do it than Thanksgiving.”
Gibson said he runs on the track and cross country team for Davis and Elkins College, but he’s been running on a team for about six years. His mother, Amy Gibson, said the whole family enjoys running, and Cooper Gibson has been running since he was about 6 years old.
The Huntington Turkey Trot is a local nonprofit that partners with Little Victories Animal Rescue to raise money for veterinarian costs, bedding or other essentials needed to keep Little Victories’ animals healthy.
Little Victories’ executive director, Stephanie Howell, said it was great to be back for another year, and she was happy to see so many participants, even if preparing for the event takes a lot of time and effort.
“Putting this together, honestly it’s a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding,” she said. “It’s great to see the community come together, and sometimes we get people from all over the country.”
Riley Imlay and his parents’ gray pit bull Audrey were the first human and animal pair to finish the race.
Imlay said he decided to run the Huntington Turkey Trot because his father always signs him up, but he enjoys the run and is happy to see so many people supporting Little Victories Animal Rescue.
“It’s a great organization, and it’s a great way to start the day,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.