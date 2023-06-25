Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History unveiled the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, and announced the winners of the juried exhibition at the opening concert of the annual Vandalia Gathering.

This year, the popular juried exhibition features 67 creative quilts and wall hangings representing the talents of West Virginians from 21 counties. There are 43 quilts and 24 wall hangings in the exhibition, which will remain on display through Sept. 20.

Tags

Recommended for you