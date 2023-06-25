Employees of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History install the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 20.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History unveiled the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, and announced the winners of the juried exhibition at the opening concert of the annual Vandalia Gathering.
This year, the popular juried exhibition features 67 creative quilts and wall hangings representing the talents of West Virginians from 21 counties. There are 43 quilts and 24 wall hangings in the exhibition, which will remain on display through Sept. 20.