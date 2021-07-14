JULIAN — The Waterways Amphitheater has drawn interest from local theater and music artists as well as national touring acts as the venue is nearly booked through September.
Boone County Parks and Recreation Treasurer Kevin Graley hopes that the community continues to support the venue and that those who haven’t visited the site will give it a chance this summer.
Nathan Stanley, the grandson of late Bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley, was scheduled to play the venue on June 26 but had to cancel on the day of the performance because of a medical emergency, according to Graley.
“Right now we’ve got shows booked about every other weekend, and we want to continue with that and grow it from there,” Graley added. “We’ve received a lot of good feedback about the venue, and we just want the people who live in the area to come out and enjoy it. It’s a great venue. We look to have a movie night for Halloween in October and a haunted trail as well.”
Graley said that there isn’t money in their budget to advertise the shows and that they are relying on social media to get the word out.
Construction of the amphitheater is nearly complete with the restrooms completed and only the ticket booths still under construction.
Grant monies related to the venue included two grants for $20,000 each and a third for $15,000 from the West Virginia Development Office’s Community Partnership Program. Other secured funding included but wasn’t limited to a $75,000 grant from West Virginia Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources, a $75,000 grant from Economic Development Assistance Funds and $15,000 from the First and 10 Foundation.
According to county employees, the amphitheater has drawn positive reviews from attendees, artists and sound engineers alike for its natural acoustics, scenic location and ample parking.
Boone County Commissioner Brett Kuhn said that he believes the venue is one important spoke in a wheel that can be part of the solution to the area’s woes providing organizers can make it a profitable venture while offering quality entertainment to locals but also serve as a draw for those across the county line.
“I will say this,” he said. “I know that the commission may not be directly responsible for parks and recreation but it is incumbent on us to do everything we can to see them be successful in this venture and if it takes us helping with advertising and I can’t speak for Commission President (Craig) Bratcher or (Jacob) Messer but I truly believe that this amphitheater is going to be one of the keys for parks and recreation moving forward.”
He added, “I think with the Hatfield McCoy System trail head going in at Indian Creek, I think Racine Park is situated an ad advantageous potion and I look for it and Water Ways to grow and be utilized more than they’ve been in recent years. We are ina good position to help ourselves and it includes supporting the amphitheater.”