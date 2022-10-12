In legislative terms, proposed Amendment No. 3 would be called a “technical language cleanup” of the West Virginia Constitution.
Among the four amendments voters will consider in November, Amendment No. 3 has been the least discussed, all the while having near unanimous support among state legislators. That’s because the effect of the amendment already is settled law, according to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
“I don’t think it’s controversial or divisive,” Trump said. “There are some people that have asked me, ‘Why is this necessary?’ It is purely permissive. No church would be compelled to incorporate if it didn’t want to.”
If approved, Amendment No. 3 would change Article 6, Chapter 47 of the state constitution to remove the prohibition against churches or religious institutions becoming corporate entities, thus making it so churches in West Virginia could incorporate.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, described Amendment No. 3 as being the amendment that’s most misunderstood among the four on the ballot.
Since a federal court ruled in 2005 that denying an entity the ability to incorporate based on its religious status is unconstitutional, that provision of the West Virginia Constitution has not been enforceable anyway, said Hanshaw, a lawyer.
Churches legally have been incorporating in West Virginia for some time, he said, but it was time to update the state constitution to reflect that right.
“The purpose of Amendment No. 3 was just to effectively clean up the constitution and make it clear that religious organizations did, in fact, have the right to incorporate as a matter of federal law,” Hanshaw said. “It does not change the law in any way. The folks that we’ve heard speak out against Amendment No. 3 and allege that it has something to do with taking away the rights of churches — no. That’s not true.”
If a church or religious entity does incorporate, the status provides a veil of protection for its decisionmakers, such as deacons, pastors or boards, in situations where a church might be sued, said Jacque Bland, the West Virginia Senate communications director. If not incorporated, the personal assets of those sued could be at risk, she said.
West Virginia is the only state that has language in its constitution prohibiting churches from incorporating, Trump said.
Virginia since has removed that language from its constitution.
In 2002, the Rev. Jerry Falwell filed suit in federal court against the Virginia State Corporation Commission over its refusal to incorporate Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg. In its 2005 decision, the court found the commission’s refusal to incorporate Thomas Road Baptist Church violated the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, is a Presbyterian pastor. Most of the questions Baldwin said he’s heard about the proposed amendment have to do with whether incorporating would affect a church’s tax exempt status.
“It does not,” Baldwin said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with that. It’s just about allowing churches to incorporate.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson