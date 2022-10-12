Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

wv capitol BLOX.jpg
Buy Now
File photo | HD Media

In legislative terms, proposed Amendment No. 3 would be called a “technical language cleanup” of the West Virginia Constitution.

Among the four amendments voters will consider in November, Amendment No. 3 has been the least discussed, all the while having near unanimous support among state legislators. That’s because the effect of the amendment already is settled law, according to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you