Cabell County EMS paramedic Danny Reynolds, left, and EMT Sarah Adkins wear masks and gloves as they sanitize equipment in the back of an ambulance following a patient transport in 2020 in Huntington. More than 200 West Virginia ambulance services will see a 10% bump in reimbursement rates.
HUNTINGTON — More than 200 West Virginia ambulance services will see a 10% bump in reimbursement rates after the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the increase.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services on Wednesday said the increase will provide an additional $11.8 million in reimbursements per fiscal year for ambulance ground transportation rates.
Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said the increase was deserved for the first responders, especially after the additional stress caused by COVID-19 for the past three years.
“Together with Governor Jim Justice, we requested this increase because these funds are critical to our local ambulance services, many of which operate in rural areas where access to health care is limited,” he said.
“I am proud to make this announcement today because I know how much it will mean for all our EMS workers and all the West Virginians who rely on them to respond when they’re needed most.”
West Virginia’s ambulance rate will now be paid at the same rate as Medicare. It is the maximum amount Medicaid is allowed to pay by statute. Reimbursement is the same for both governmental and private providers.
While the new rates became effective Wednesday, the increase is also retroactive to any services performed starting July 1, 2022.
The State Plan amendment was submitted by DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services on Sept. 8, and the amendment was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Nov. 9.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said he is grateful for the additional funds.
“Any additional income is greatly appreciated. Unfortunately since the pandemic, everything has gone up significantly, like medication and the cost of ambulances. Unfortunately, fuel costs have gone through the roof,” he said.
Merry said when the idea first came out, he ran the numbers and believes the increase will cover additional fuel costs, which will have a big effect on the budget.
“It’s a start. We will take every penny we can get,” he said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.