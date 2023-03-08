Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Singer and songwriter Alex Williams first left his native Indiana about 10 years ago to make the trek to Nashville. While there, he enrolled in Belmont University and experienced his first forays into the very competitive country music landscape. By 2017, Williams had released his first album, “Better Than Myself,” on the Big Machine record label. But, something was missing — and in some circles, he was viewed as a real talent who lacked authenticity.

By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, however, Williams was back in Indiana and licking his wounds from his years on the road, where he experienced late nights filled with the self-inflicted abuse of bad habits. Eventually, Williams decided he had experienced enough of the hard life.

