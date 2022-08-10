Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

AG Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is pictured in Charleston in this 2021 file photo.

 Kenny Kemp | HD Media

CHARLESTON — In the ongoing non-public school vouchers case, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now trying to skip West Virginia’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

This is the court’s first case. Critics of the new body said it would bog down litigation, but Republicans passed it into law in 2021, with some Senate Democrats supporting them.

Ryan Quinn covers education for the Charleston Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

