HUNTINGTON — Abby Roe has grown up surrounded by plants.
The girl, who will turn 12 years old next month, is known as The Photosynthesizing Farmer. Online, she posts about her experience working with many kinds of plants. Behind her home, she has a small nursery of plants. She also has created gardening kits, dubbed the Grow Together Garden Box, for children to learn how to garden.
Abby sees her business as a way to address hunger. Within five years, she wants to help 500 families learn how to grow their own food so they can have food independence. She said she’s helped about 100 families within the past year.
“I knew that I could use my hands to help people. I also knew that if I had money, I could use my money to make a bigger impact,” Abby said. “So I decided to combine my passion for plants and my passion for wanting to help solve this problem. And I created my own business, The Photosynthesizing Farmer.”
Abby is the daughter of Jonathon and Christy Roe. She said she began gardening with her father when she was 3 years old and her love for it has continued since. A homeschool student, Abby is involved with several community organizations and projects. She said she visits the Huntington Museum of Art’s conservatory regularly and learns from its Director Mike Beck and Assistant Director Josh Hamrick. Abby has also given presentations about pollination at places like The Wild Ramp. Her gardening kits are on sale at the market.
A little over two years ago, Abby became involved with Cabell County’s 4-H program, said Leslie Summers, Extension agent of 4-H youth development. While some in-person programming was canceled because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Abby was determined to be involved, Summers said.
“She’s going to be somebody … Remember her name, basically. She’ll make it somehow, somewhere,” Summers said of Abby.
Summers said Abby has inspired other members to be active with the program, adding that another girl attended one of Abby’s presentations and has since begun gardening.
“It’s been an incredible journey to be able to watch Abby grow through the years. Abby’s heart has always been set on helping others, even from a very young age,” Abby’s mother, Christy, said in a message. “I look forward to seeing the rest of her journey and am ready to support her future goals.”
“I’m so very proud that our daughter always puts others before herself,” Abby’s father, Jonathon, said in a message.
The Cabell County WVU Extension Office is working with Abby to host a seed library to distribute seeds and seedlings to the public. She is also looking for help with the project, such as from a carpenter who can help finalize the design and partners who could sponsor the costs of the project.
Abby has a variety of interests. In addition to gardening, she said her favorite hobbies include reading, playing the video game “Minecraft,” building with Legos and watching her axolotl, Puddles, which formerly lived at the Huntington Museum of Art. Abby was part of a team of first-place winners in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Design Challenge, where children virtually built airport designs in “Minecraft.”
When she grows up, Abby wants to be a materials engineer with a focus on space. The career helps other scientists and engineers by creating materials they need, she said.
Her volunteerism isn’t limited to a garden bed. For each month of 2022, Abby plans to run a 5K to raise awareness of CRPS, or complex regional pain syndrome. The form of chronic pain is something Abby has, and it causes the nerves in her legs to send pain signals to her brain when she is not injured.
“Moving around helps a lot. And this goal helps keep me motivated and dedicated to keep moving,” she said.
She is planning a virtual 5K to help other kids with CRPS as insurance often does not cover the cost of rehabilitation. She said she wants to share her story to motivate others to not give up.
To learn more about Abby, follow her on Facebook or Instagram @abbythephotofarmer. Her website is www.abbythephotofarmer.com.
