West Virginia Parkways Authority officials are expecting about 730,000 vehicles to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of Thanksgiving.

 Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Transportation

HUNTINGTON — Inflation is not going to stop many families from traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. This is a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

