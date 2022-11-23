HUNTINGTON — Inflation is not going to stop many families from traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.
AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. This is a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.
AAA’s travel forecast defines the Thanksgiving holiday travel period as the five-day period from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27.
“People are eager to get back to creating memories with their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central. “The nearly pre-pandemic levels of travelers will result in heavy traffic congestion and busy airports. Motorists should strategically plan their journey, packing plenty of patience for the drive or flight.”
One of those travelers is Dale Adkins, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, who was at Tanyard Station on Friday doing a little pre-travel shopping.
“I have family in Cleveland, Ohio, and since I am off for four days I always drive there to spend Thanksgiving with them,” he said.
Adkins will be one of the nearly 49 million people expected to travel by car, according to AAA’s forecast. While Thanksgiving road trips have risen 0.4% from 2021, car travel remains 2.5% below 2019 levels, the forecast showed.
Officials for the West Virginia Parkways Authority are expecting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday to be two of the heaviest traffic days on the West Virginia Turnpike.
“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority. “We expect 730,000 vehicles will pass through our toll facilities during the six-day period.
“As always, the Parkways Authority will be fully prepared for high volumes of travel during Thanksgiving week. In addition to toll operations and maintenance being fully prepared, we will have additional traffic flaggers staged at each toll plaza as well as additional troopers from West Virginia State Police Troop 7 and Courtesy Patrol members for motorist assistance.”
Miller expects 156,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike toll booths Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 165,000 on Sunday, Nov. 27.
AAA says air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has seen an increase in travel this year and anticipates airport security checkpoints nationwide will be busy this holiday travel season.
“We expect to be busier this year than last year at this time, and probably very close to pre-pandemic levels,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are prepared to handle the projected increase in travel volumes next week.”
AAA says Americans are also ramping up travel by other modes of transportation. More than 1.4 million travelers are going out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train or cruise ship. That’s an increase of 23% from 2021 and 96% of the 2019 volume, according to the forecast.
