Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SUTTON — I unlock the door and step into my room. There is a micro-kitchen setup with ceramic coffee cups in front of me. To my left is a thick, king-size mattress and plush bedding, facing a massive “window” that overlooks a wooded area and the Elk River over the hill.

It may not be wild, but it is wonderful.

Recommended for you