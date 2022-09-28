Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will kick off its 2022 season with Writers’ Harvest: A Benefit for Hunger Relief, featuring Dr. Sara Henning, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Drinko Atrium on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

The reading, which is free and open to the public, will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. Attendees are encouraged to donate two or three nonperishable food items or to make a monetary donation at https://facinghunger.org/donate-now/.

