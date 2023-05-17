Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The free summer concert series 9th Street Live is back for a third season, starting this month.

The weekly concert event sponsored by Yes Chevy Yes Ford and hosted and produced by Kindred Communications will take place every Friday, May 19 through Sept. 1, on 9th Street in Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues.

