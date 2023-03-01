CHARLESTON — You don’t have to travel to Scotland to experience some Celtic culture. The seventh annual Celtic Calling Gathering will host activities at venues throughout the Charleston area March 1-5, including music, dance, education, athleticism and an array of family activities.
Some featured events include the Beni Kedem Highlanders 2023 Tartan Ball on Friday, March 3; Celtic Calling and FOOTMAD’s Community Ceili/Ceilidh Dance at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on March 3; 5K Kilt Run and 2K Walk on Saturday, March 4; The Kirkin of the Tartans, a traditional Presbyterian worship service celebrating Scottish heritage, on Sunday, March 5; Team Irish Road Bowling on Sunday, March 5, plus dozens more events.
The Charleston library, 123 Capitol St., will host sheep, weavers, dance, and more at its outdoor plaza from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
The Celtic Village will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston, featuring music, dance, crafts, a dog show, children’s activities, history and genealogy information and more.
At 4 p.m., a parade will begin at the Lee Street Triangle and proceed along Capitol Street to Kanawha Boulevard.
The Top of Town Pub Crawl, featuring live music and prizes, will be held from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Pub crawlers can visit the participating venues and have their passports stamped to increase their chances of winning prizes such as gift certificates and Celtic Calling swag.
The 2022 Celtic Calling set a Guinness World Record for the “Largest Gathering of People Wearing Unicorn Horns.” The unicorn is Scotland’s National Animal.
For the complete schedule and more information about this week’s events, visit the Celtic Calling Facebook page or www.celticcalling.org.