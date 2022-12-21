HUNTINGTON — For the last five years or so, the fertile and creative mind of Michael Valentine and his cohorts have come up with unique shows that are presented live throughout the year. From the “Mountain Men Sing” and “Mountain Women Sing” concert series, which brings together the best musical talent in the region for some themed concerts, to the annual Christmas extravaganzas, the Good Time Hour brand has become an important addition to the Huntington arts scene.
Now, on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Foundry Theater will host “The Good Time Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. The 800-seat venue is located on the second floor at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington. Tickets are $20 online and at the door, with 25% of all ticket sales going to WSAZ Children’s Charities. More information on Foundry Theater shows and ticket purchases can be found at foundrytheater.org.
For this show, Valentine has come up with an idea to recreate the classic 200-year-old Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with a creative script, a live band onstage, and a group of actors and additional musicians that will include some very recognizable local celebrities and talents.
In past years, Valentine would be a part of the cast, but this year, he decided to concentrate on writing the new show, directing the production and playing in the stage band. This year’s stage band, called The Regifters, will features Valentine along with Doug Woodard, PJ Woodard, Jeff McClelland and John Rigman.
“As soon as one show is over, we begin to plan the next one,” said Valentine, who is also the technical media manager for the City of Huntington. “This year’s fifth-annual show stars WSAZ’s Tim Irr as Ebenezer Scrooge and it is sponsored by the Dutch Miller Automotive Group, which is most appreciated. The idea is that various local performers will play the characters from the Charles Dickens story. Holly Forbes (a top-10 contestant on ‘The Voice’) is going to play the Ghost of Christmas Past, Dave Lavender is playing the part of the Ghost of Christmas Present, and there will be all kinds of talented people who will make surprise appearances as well. It will primarily be a concert that has been strung together by the Christmas Carol narrative. I’ve written this version of the story and kept it fairly straight with the original, and of course, Tim Irr is amazing and has really thrown himself into it.”
Irr has apparently “ordered himself a pair of sideburns,” and rightly so as this fun production is set in the early 1800s.
“What is also really great is that Marshall University’s Theatre Department has agreed to let us borrow some of their Victorian-era costumes,” said Valentine. “So, we now have these great top hats and tail coats that the actors can prance around in. All of the local talent that helps me with these shows are just naturals, and I keep asking them every year to do it, and every year they come back and say yes. So, I’m just going to keep doing it until they say no. When you use local performers, I think they kind of feel natural onstage. But, with a show like this, it does ask them to do something out of their comfort zone, to put on a costume and recite some lines. But, that natural ability and talent is already there and that all kind of lends itself to being able to do these shows, so they are not totally coming into this from nowhere.”
With everyone in period costume, including old-old-school sideburns, and everyone in the cast and in the audience familiar with the classic tale, the fun will come in watching everyone onstage recreate the city of London in the year 1843.
“Because it is a musical version of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ as an added challenge, I asked our talent to choose songs from that time period,” said Valentine. “We will get a little modern with the musical styles played, of course, but I thought it would be fun to use songs from the Victorian age and earlier. This year’s show is a little more ambitious because there is a lot of props and movement, so we will have various stage directors in the wings, thank goodness, to help folks hit their marks.”
The cast of “The Good Time Christmas Carol” will also feature Parry Casto, Of The Dell, Jan Rader, Jeremy Short, Mike Parker, The Carpenter Ants, Mary Hott, Angel Davila, Alan Brown, Emmy Davis, Sean Hornbuckle, The Heavy Hitters, Death Falcon Zero, Ryan Faulkner, Chelsea Nolan, Colten Settle, Laid Back Country Picker and Honey, and Mayor Stephen T. Williams.