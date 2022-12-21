Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — For the last five years or so, the fertile and creative mind of Michael Valentine and his cohorts have come up with unique shows that are presented live throughout the year. From the “Mountain Men Sing” and “Mountain Women Sing” concert series, which brings together the best musical talent in the region for some themed concerts, to the annual Christmas extravaganzas, the Good Time Hour brand has become an important addition to the Huntington arts scene.

Now, on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Foundry Theater will host “The Good Time Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. The 800-seat venue is located on the second floor at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington. Tickets are $20 online and at the door, with 25% of all ticket sales going to WSAZ Children’s Charities. More information on Foundry Theater shows and ticket purchases can be found at foundrytheater.org.

