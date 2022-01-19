Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Greensky Bluegrass returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County for the 4848 Festival in July. The band was part of the inaugural festival in 2019.

The 4848 Festival returns July 7-9 to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County.

This is the third year for the jam band heavy destination music festival.

Launched in July 2019, like most events of its type was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It returned last year for three days in September.

This year’s lineup includes performances by Greensky Bluegrass, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Wood Brothers and Leftover Salmon, among many others.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and start at $275, not including lodging, camping or parking.

Additional packages including accommodations, camping and recreational vehicle hookups are also available.

For details, visit 4848festival.com.

