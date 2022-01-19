4848 music festival returning to Pocahontas County in July HD Media Jan 19, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Greensky Bluegrass returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County for the 4848 Festival in July. The band was part of the inaugural festival in 2019. DYLAN LANGILLE | Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 4848 Festival returns July 7-9 to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County.This is the third year for the jam band heavy destination music festival.Launched in July 2019, like most events of its type was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It returned last year for three days in September.This year’s lineup includes performances by Greensky Bluegrass, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Wood Brothers and Leftover Salmon, among many others.Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and start at $275, not including lodging, camping or parking.Additional packages including accommodations, camping and recreational vehicle hookups are also available.For details, visit 4848festival.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program Mental Health Loan Repayment Program accepting applications Coal miner dies in fall in West Virginia House health panel advances 15-week abortion ban in W.Va. W.Va. health commission looks to tackle overburdened mental hygiene system again Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home 4848 music festival returning to Pocahontas County in July Jill Cataldo: Long-term food freezer storage tips Latest e-Edition Lincoln News Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.