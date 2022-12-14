Berkeley County will be home to a $450 million micro mill that will transform recycled steel into rebar.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday at the state Culture Center that Commercial Metals Company has chosen West Virginia for its fourth micro mill. Construction of the facility is set to begin in mid-2023, with an opening set for late 2025, according to information provided by the Governor’s Office.
“This company takes scrap steel and turns it into a product that is absolutely so valuable to all of us across our country — rebar,” Justice said.
West Virginia will contribute $75 million to the project, MetroNews reports. The West Virginia Economic Development Authority on Thursday fielded a resolution to provide the funding as a forgivable performance loan from the Economic Development Project Fund to support Project Kent in Berkeley County as a High Impact Development Project.
The Berkeley County facility will create an estimated 230 jobs and provide opportunities for thousands of local vendors, contractors and partners who will benefit from its construction and operation, said Barbara Smith, the company’s chief executive officer.
Commercial Metals Company is the largest producer of rebar in the nation, and operates nine electric arc furnace mini and micro mills across the U.S., as well as over 50 metal recycling centers, a re-rolling mill and over 100 downstream manufacturing locations, according to the company’s website. It also has locations in Germany, Poland and Beijing.
The company recycles more than 19 billion pounds of metal each year, turning it into rebar that is used to construct highways, bridges and industrial structures, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. The Berkeley County facility will have the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length and spooled rebar annually.
The company considered numerous locations for the facility, Smith said.
“Our instincts kept bringing us back to Berkeley County and West Virginia,” she said.
Smith added, “It became clear to us that you truly understand the benefits of a pro-business environment and how it benefits communities.”
Justice touted the company’s environmentally conscious approach of using all-recycled scrap to produce products in micro mills that have smaller footprints and use energy more efficiently than traditional mills.
“What this company does is so green it’s unbelievable,” Justice said.
Justice said the state must continue to compete to bring businesses into its borders.
“We had to find mechanisms to go out and recruit and compete. Or we could sit on the sidelines and become a state park forevermore,” Justice said. “Now there’s nothing wrong with our state parks, in any way, but if we want growth and opportunity in West Virginia for generations and generations to come, we had to compete.”