Berkeley County will be home to a $450 million micro mill that will transform recycled steel into rebar.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday at the state Culture Center that Commercial Metals Company has chosen West Virginia for its fourth micro mill. Construction of the facility is set to begin in mid-2023, with an opening set for late 2025, according to information provided by the Governor’s Office.

