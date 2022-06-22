40 permits given to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall Jun 22, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Forty people on Friday were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall following the state's 35th annual lottery.Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.In addition to New Hampshire, permit winners hailed from Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.The moose hunting season is scheduled from Oct. 15-23.Last year, hunters harvested 30 moose, for a statewide success rate of 73%.New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Moose New Hampshire Hunting Sport Hunting Season Hunter Concord Lottery Permit Recommended for you Latest News 40 permits given to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall Tennessee parks offer community service hours for students Lawmakers hear more about state certificate-of-need process A year later, law enforcement autism training in WV seeing positive results 2022 West Virginia maple syrup production numbers released Legislative committee adopts resolution against cutbacks at veterans medical centers LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Rails and Ales Beer Fest tickets on sale now for usually-sold-out event on the riverfront Latest e-Edition Lincoln Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.