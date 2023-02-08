Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History have announced the winners of the fifth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.

All three of the high school level winners are from our region.

Recommended for you