CHARLESTON — Production of maple syrup in West Virginia this year matched numbers reported last year, according to information released by the state Department of Agriculture.
Production totaled 13,000 gallons in 2022, unchanged from the previous year. The number of taps, 77,000, and yield per tap, 0.169 gallons, were unchanged as well.
On average, the maple syrup season opened on Feb. 6 and closed on March 12, with the average season length coming in at 34 days. The first date of recorded sap collection was Jan. 10 and the last day was April 20, according to the WVDA.
“Weather remains a key factor for how successful our maple seasons end up. If it is too warm, it can severely hinder the sap’s flow resulting in lower production levels,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in a press release.
“We are happy to see continued syrup production from our producers. Their effort helps us reach our goal of making West Virginia a cornucopia of specialty products.”
The average price per gallon was $47.70 in 2021, up from $30.20 per gallon in 2020. Bulk prices in 2021 were $2.50 per pound, up from $1.90 per pound in 2020, and $27.60 per gallon, up from $21.00 per gallon the previous year. Percent of sales by type in 2021 was 50% bulk, 41% retail and 9% wholesale.
United States maple syrup production in 2022 totaled 5.03 million gallons, up 35% from the previous season. The number of taps totaled 14.3 million and yield per tap was 0.352 gallon. On average, the season lasted 34 days, compared with 27 days in 2021. The 2021 United States average price per gallon was $35.90, up $3.90 from 2020. Value of production came in at $134 million for 2021.