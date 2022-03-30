A plan to develop a network of trails, campgrounds, RV parks and river access sites through the Upper Kanawha Valley will move from a concept into the design phase, thanks to a $675,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Kanawha County Commission announced earlier this month.
The ARC grant, with added matching funds from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the County Commission, created a $1.2 million fund to design and engineer the outdoor recreation plan.
“This will be one of the biggest projects Kanawha County has ever undertaken,” eclipsing the Shawnee Sports Complex, said Commissioner Ben Salango, who predicted $50 million worth of development by the time the project is complete in about five years.
Acquiring the funds needed to design the project “is a gigantic first step,” Salango said. “We’re excited to get the plan going.”
The New River Gorge’s recent designation as America’s newest national park has already boosted visitation to the region, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. Being located directly between the new national park and the regional gateway city of Charleston puts the Upper Kanawha Valley in position to draw from an existing stream of visitors by offering a range of outdoor recreation options, he said.
“With the decline of coal, the Upper Kanawha Valley has really taken a beating,” Carper said. “This project is a significant step in a different direction. It will bring in millions of dollars to the region over the years.”
In 2020, the County Commission, with help from the Benedum Foundation, commissioned the development of an outdoor recreation plan for the Upper Kanawha Valley.
Completed last year, the plan calls for, among other things:
- Development of a series of interconnected trails on both sides of the Kanawha River and the bluffs overlooking it, from which dispersed campgrounds and hut-to-hut lodging options are available, along with spur trails leading to dining and lodging opportunities in towns along the river. Mountain bike trails and paddling routes also are planned.
- Creation of an ATV trail system in the Montgomery area, for which mapping is already underway by the Hatfield-McCoy Recreational Trails Authority.
- Construction of a series of river access points along the Kanawha, as well as canoe and kayak launch sites on Paint and Cabin creeks.
- Development of a series of campgrounds, some primitive, some RV-friendly with a wide range of amenities, some accessible to boaters and some catering to equestrians.
“It will take more federal funding and more community involvement to make the plan work, but now is the time to reinvest in the Upper Kanawha Valley,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. “We need to strike while the iron is hot.”