Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211208-lcj-republicans.jpg

The Young Republicans group assists with setting up Christmas decorations in the town of Hamlin.

 Justina Linville | Lincoln Journal

The Young Republicans group assists with setting up Christmas decorations in the town of Hamlin.

Recommended for you