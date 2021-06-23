YAWKEY — A Yawkey man faces charges after police say he failed to update his registry as a sex offender, according to a criminal complaint.
In the complaint filed by Cpl. G.S. Walter of the West Virginia State Police, the officer was performing road patrol along Route 3 on June 8 when he was passed by a Jeep Cherokee with a “very loud” exhaust that appeared to be defective due to it being attached to the vehicle by a ratchet strap.
This led to the officer performing a traffic stop on the vehicle the report stated.
The complaint stated that he identified the driver as John Thomas Miller, 43 of Yawkey, however the accused’s drivers license listed an address in Sod.
According to the complaint, the officer had knowledge due to a previous incident that the accused was now residing in Yawkey, and the complaint stated that the accused confirmed this when asked.
The officer was advised by Lincoln County 911 that the accused was a registered sex offender, according to the report.
At this time, the officer cited the accused for no operators and no insurance. The encounter was also recorded on the officer’s body camera, according to the complaint.
The officer returned to the office approximately half an hour later and found the accused had not updated his sex offender registration since November 5, 2020.
The registry did not list the vehicle the officer had just pulled the accused over in, according to the complaint, and had his address listed as a residence in Sumerco.
The officer also received the call history record from the previous incident in Yawkey from May 26, where the same officer had responded to a call about a disturbance involving the accused. This incident was also recorded by the officer’s body camera, and the same Jeep was observed in the driveway of the residence at the time, according to police..
The officer then tried to call the phone number listed on the November registration, and the number was no longer in service according to the complaint.
Miller was convicted of first degree sexual abuse on January 1, 2007 in Kanawha County and is a lifetime sex offender registrant. He is being charged with three counts of failure to register as a sex offender for not updating his change of address, new vehicle or updating his phone number within the required 10 day limit.
As of press deadlines, Miller was being held at Western Regional Jail on $5,000 cash/surety bond.