Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX WVU logo.jpg

BLOX WVU logo.jpg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to December 2021 graduates.

Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude.

The December WVU Parkersburg graduates include:

Logan County

Logan: Ciara Noe, AAS, Child Development.

Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:

Lincoln County

West Hamlin: Ashley Bowman.

Students named to the Dean’s List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:

Boone County

Foster: Jacob Ferrell.

Recommended for you