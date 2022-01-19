WVU Parkersburg names fall graduates, honor lists HD Media Jan 19, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. BLOX WVU logo.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to December 2021 graduates.Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude.The December WVU Parkersburg graduates include:Logan CountyLogan: Ciara Noe, AAS, Child Development.Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:Lincoln CountyWest Hamlin: Ashley Bowman.Students named to the Dean’s List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:Boone CountyFoster: Jacob Ferrell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News WVU Parkersburg names fall graduates, honor lists LC girls fall short against St. Albans despite 4th quarter rally Herd women rally past Rice, 66-53 Harts Lions knock off Sherman Tide, 45-42 CVN Subscriber Appreciation Luncheon Lincoln records first case of omicron variant Lincoln County students win HHOMA Project on Racism Contest Virtual Celebration for 2022 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.