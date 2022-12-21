Co-founder and artistic director of Mountain Stage, Larry Groce, received an honorary degree during the West Virginia University December commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17.
WVU President Gordon Gee awarded Groce his honorary degree along with Carrie Lee Gillette, a special education teacher at Weir High School in Weirton.
“Larry Groce is a legend in the music industry,” said Butch Antolini, West Virginia Public Broadcasting chief executive officer and executive director. “Thirty-nine years ago, this month Larry launched Mountain Stage and what has taken place since then is West Virginia history.”
From 1983 until 2021, Groce served as the host and artistic director of Mountain Stage, a two-hour live music radio program produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR.
In addition to his work on Mountain Stage, Groce is a member of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Groce is being recognized for his overall contributions to the arts. Gillette is the first to receive what will be an annual Presidential Honorary Degree to celebrate the work of public-school personnel throughout the Mountain State.
“Mountain Stage is now recognized internationally and is broadcast on nearly 300 stations all across America,” Antolini added. “The show is a true calling card for our state thanks to Larry’s vision and persistence. We are thrilled to be the exclusive producers of Mountain Stage and we can never thank Larry enough for all his contributions to the program’s success. He is a very deserving recipient of this honorary degree.”
Beginning in 1873, West Virginia University has continued the tradition of honoring selected individuals whose outstanding contributions are important to West Virginia University, to the people of the state of West Virginia or to the nation. These individuals have achieved the highest standards of excellence and illuminate, advance, ease and inspire the human condition.