Co-founder and artistic director of Mountain Stage, Larry Groce, received an honorary degree during the West Virginia University December commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17.

WVU President Gordon Gee awarded Groce his honorary degree along with Carrie Lee Gillette, a special education teacher at Weir High School in Weirton.

