MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

Graduates

HARTS: Baylee Farmer, Health Sciences; Jonathan Williamson, Medicine; Madison Williamson, Advertising & Public Relations.

SOD: Annika Godwin, Journalism.

WEST HAMLIN: Jon Salmons, Computer Science; Kelsey Shelton, Nursing.

YAWKEY: Pamela Mullins, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

President’s List

ALUM CREEK: Stevi Branham, Public Health.

BRANCHLAND: Candace Smith, Sociology, Philosophy.

HAMLIN: Kara Cunningham, Civil Engineering.

HURRICANE: Olivia Gaines, Social Work.

SOD: Amelia Godwin, Psychology; Dustin Stuart, Exercise Physiology.

Dean’s List

HARTS: Madison Williamson, Advertising & Public Relations.

RANGER: Savannah Toney, Aerospace Engineering.

YAWKEY: Pamela Mullins, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

