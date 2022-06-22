WVU announces spring 2022 graduates and honors students Lincoln Journal Jun 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.Here are students from the area.GraduatesALUM CREEK: Stevi Branham, Public Health.BRANCHLAND: Candace Smith, Sociology, Philosophy.HARTS: Baylee Farmer, Health Sciences; Jonathan Williamson, Medicine; Madison Williamson, Advertising & Public Relations.SOD: Annika Godwin, Journalism.WEST HAMLIN: Jon Salmons, Computer Science; Kelsey Shelton, Nursing.YAWKEY: Pamela Mullins, Communication Sciences and Disorders.President’s ListALUM CREEK: Stevi Branham, Public Health.BRANCHLAND: Candace Smith, Sociology, Philosophy.HAMLIN: Kara Cunningham, Civil Engineering.HURRICANE: Olivia Gaines, Social Work.SOD: Amelia Godwin, Psychology; Dustin Stuart, Exercise Physiology.Dean’s ListHARTS: Madison Williamson, Advertising & Public Relations.RANGER: Savannah Toney, Aerospace Engineering.YAWKEY: Pamela Mullins, Communication Sciences and Disorders. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Ga. prep running back Jordan Louie joins WVU football class of 2023 Dirty Birds sign former Marshall star Corey Bird Investigation continuing into death of Tornado man Drainpipe replaced in West Hamlin Three Rivers Avian Center wows library-goers LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Registration open for River Cities Cornhole Classic Marshall announces spring 2022 president's and dean's list students Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.