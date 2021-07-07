MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from the area.
Graduates
ALKOL: Allison McCormick, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources.
ALUM CREEK: Olivia Cochran, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.
HAMLIN: Alexis Arbaugh, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Abbigail Flynn, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.
HARTS: Elizabeth Johnson, Multidisciplinary Studies.
SUMERCO: Shantessa May, Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling.
WEST HAMLIN: Taylor Scites, Multidisciplinary Studies.
President’s List
ALUM CREEK: Stevi Branham, Public Health; Olivia Cochran, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.
BRANCHLAND: Candace Smith, Sociology.
GRIFFITHSVILLE: Jessica Callison, Engineering Track 3.
HARTS: Elizabeth Johnson, Multidisciplinary Studies.
HURRICANE: Olivia Gaines, Social Work.
RANGER: Savannah Toney, Aerospace Engineering.
SOD: Amelia Godwin, Psychology; Annika Godwin, Journalism.
YAWKEY: Pamela Mullins, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Dean’s List
BRANCHLAND: Dylan Adkins, Agroecology; Farrah Chojnacki, Undecided.
HAMLIN: Seth Farren, Electrical Engineering.
SUMERCO: Brooke Lacy, Undecided.
WEST HAMLIN: Jason Bias, Multidisciplinary Studies; Jon Salmons, Computer Science.
YAWKEY: Carly Terlikowski, Exercise Physiology.