MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

Graduates

ALKOL: Allison McCormick, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources.

ALUM CREEK: Olivia Cochran, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.

HAMLIN: Alexis Arbaugh, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Abbigail Flynn, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.

HARTS: Elizabeth Johnson, Multidisciplinary Studies.

SUMERCO: Shantessa May, Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling.

WEST HAMLIN: Taylor Scites, Multidisciplinary Studies.

President’s List

ALUM CREEK: Stevi Branham, Public Health; Olivia Cochran, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.

BRANCHLAND: Candace Smith, Sociology.

GRIFFITHSVILLE: Jessica Callison, Engineering Track 3.

HARTS: Elizabeth Johnson, Multidisciplinary Studies.

HURRICANE: Olivia Gaines, Social Work.

RANGER: Savannah Toney, Aerospace Engineering.

SOD: Amelia Godwin, Psychology; Annika Godwin, Journalism.

YAWKEY: Pamela Mullins, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Dean’s List

BRANCHLAND: Dylan Adkins, Agroecology; Farrah Chojnacki, Undecided.

HAMLIN: Seth Farren, Electrical Engineering.

SUMERCO: Brooke Lacy, Undecided.

WEST HAMLIN: Jason Bias, Multidisciplinary Studies; Jon Salmons, Computer Science.

YAWKEY: Carly Terlikowski, Exercise Physiology.

