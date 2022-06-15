CHARLESTON — A West Virginia law that requires family court judges to presume an equal split in physical custody of children went into effect Friday.
Titled the “Best Interests of Child Protection Act of 2022,” the law requires family court judges to presume that “equal (50-50) custodial allocation is in a child’s best interest.”
The measure passed the Legislature this year after coming up short at least twice in the past three years. The House of Delegates adopted the bill twice, but it never cleared the Senate.
This year, Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, and Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, two of the bill’s biggest supporters, said a grassroots effort by people who felt cheated by the system led to increased support in the Senate.
“I was getting all these constituent complaints, men and women, that were being treated unfairly in the court system,” Smith said. “The bottom line was the kids were the ones who were suffering.”
Foster was a vocal supporter of the bill in the House, especially during the years when it failed in the Senate. He said he supported the law because it would promote healthier outcomes for children by encouraging involvement from both parents.
“The whole point of the law and the passage of the bill was to get fathers and mothers back in the lives of their children,” Foster said. “It’s exciting to see the courts moving in that direction.”
The bill wasn’t without its critics. At least three family court judges told lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session that they were concerned the measure would have a chilling effect on people reporting domestic abuse and leaving abusive relationships.
People who spoke against the law said it is bad policy that puts the feelings of parents, who most often are not getting along, above the well-being of children and sets up children to be collateral in disagreements between their parents.
David McMahon, a local lawyer and lobbyist, was among those who said the measure wasn’t in keeping with the best interests of children.
McMahon is the co-founder of the West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization, and he lobbies the Legislature regarding issues that affect low-income West Virginians. He agreed that it’s better to have both parents actively participating in raising their children but said he is concerned that higher-earning parents will use the presumption as a means to avoid paying more in child support.
McMahon also cited statistics saying that, among heterosexual married couples with younger children, the mother was less likely to participate in the workforce than the father.
In April, the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report, “Employment Characteristics of Families — 2021,” that said 93.5% of married fathers participated in the labor workforce, compared to 69.3% of married mothers.
The report said 65.6% of mothers with children younger than 6 years old participated in the workforce. Of mothers with children between the ages of 6 and 17, 75.5% participated in the labor workforce, according to the report.
“By contrast, fathers with children under age 6 were more likely to participate in the labor force than those whose youngest child was age 6 to 17 (93.9% versus 91.5%),” according to the report.
McMahon’s interpretation of labor statistics among married heterosexual parents was that mothers were more likely to be at home caring for children than fathers.
“It’s still mostly mothers doing caretaking,” McMahon. “Our presumption (of 50-50 custody) doesn’t match what’s going on.”
He also said people in abusive relationships would be less likely to leave the relationships or report the abuse under the new law. Lawmakers noted that, when Kentucky passed a similar 50-50 custody presumption law, the number of abuse reports decreased.
Smith interpreted the drop as fewer people making false accusations in an attempt to gain custody. McMahon said it was because victims were too afraid to report abuse because of the 50-50 custody assumption.
“If a woman wants to get out of a particularly abusive relationship, and she’s worried she’ll lose in court, and going on a 50-50 presumption, the child could spend half their time with an abuser without her there to protect the child,” McMahon said.
Smith said he understands the risks some people have in leaving abusive relationships, or relationships when a parent might be suffering from substance use disorder.
“All this does is say we have to start in the middle,” Smith said. “You can’t start on one end or the other. Those protections are still going to be in place. The judge is still going to have the power to rule on that.”
The law requires the 50-50 physical custody split to be the starting point of a family court judge’s deliberation of how much time a child spends in the physical custody of the parent. There are at least 29 arguments set forth in state law and legal precedent that people can use to give or take away time between parents. McMahon prepared a webpage listing all the ways parents can argue against an equal physical custody agreement.
If the parents reach a physical custody agreement before coming to court, the 50-50 presumption doesn’t have to be applied. The law also contains provisions regarding who has provided the most care for children, as well as consideration of the wills and wants of children 14 years and older as to how much time they spend with their parents.
In addition to making equally split custody the presumption at the beginning of a case, the law allows for people in custody disputes to appeal a family court judge’s ruling to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals while their case is pending.
The final bill that became law does not allow for closed cases to be reopened for a judge to reconsider the physical custody of a child. A previous version of the bill allowed that, but lawmakers removed that provision before passage.
Above all, McMahon, who doesn’t practice in child custody cases, suggested that anyone entering into divorce or child custody proceedings consult with a lawyer first.
“There is a presumption, but there are lots of ways around it,” McMahon said. “For that, you need to talk to a lawyer.”