Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Jeff Kelley and David Bell

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley, left, and Lincoln County Board of Education President David Bell, right, spoke at a West Virginia Board of Education meeting Wednesday in Charleston.

 File photo

CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Education chastised Lincoln County Board of Education members during a meeting on Aug. 10 for their recent decision to switch from a trimester to a semester schedule at Lincoln County High School.

During the meeting in Charleston, Matthew Hicks of the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Accountability provided the board with an update on the State of Emergency in Lincoln County Schools. The school system has been under direct supervision of the state for nearly two years, and the state board extended the watch another six months at its July meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you