CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Education chastised Lincoln County Board of Education members during a meeting on Aug. 10 for their recent decision to switch from a trimester to a semester schedule at Lincoln County High School.
During the meeting in Charleston, Matthew Hicks of the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Accountability provided the board with an update on the State of Emergency in Lincoln County Schools. The school system has been under direct supervision of the state for nearly two years, and the state board extended the watch another six months at its July meeting.
Hicks said there was concern over the Lincoln County board’s 4-1 vote on July 5 to switch from a trimester to a semester schedule for the upcoming school year at Lincoln County High School.
The board's four new members, elected in May, voted to change the schedule, with only board member Dana Synder voting against the change, saying there was no data yet available on whether the trimester had been successful in improving academics at LCHS.
The school used the trimester schedule for only one year. It was implemented by Principal Polly Smith and the school leadership team with the support of Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley.
The schedule increased instruction time in mathematics, resulted in smaller class sizes, and came with a number of other benefits, Hicks said.
After the report from Hicks, the board took no action, but Board President Paul Hardesty had strong words for the new Lincoln County Board of Education members who voted to change things up so quickly after being elected.
“Some of the data I see here now I find very troubling, and I think that my colleagues on this board find it very troubling as well. You’ve increased class size. You’re offering less quality educational opportunities for children. The amount of time children can learn mathematics has woefully decreased,” Hardesty said.
“Right now we’re in a position where time will find out whether you’re right or wrong. I’m not convinced that this is the proper course of action, but you’re in charge of your county right now. I’ve never seen a board with four new members come in and just upset the apple cart, turn it completely over, knock the wheels off it and try a different direction. I just hope that the children don’t become collateral damage in such a drastic move,” Hardesty added.
As it turns out, the trimester may have increased test scores at the school, Hicks said. Based on standardized testing scores released Wednesday, it appeared Lincoln County made significant improvements this year in mathematics, he said.
“It was one year, so it’s really hard to tell if that one thing made that difference or not, but it could have,” Hicks added.
On Tuesday, Hicks and others from the WVDE went to Lincoln County Schools central offices, as well as to the high school, to review schedules, complete Individualized Educational Plan service verifications and determine the fiscal impact of the schedule change at LCHS.
Hicks said the change required the board to approve extra work time so administrators could amend 218 IEPs, 10 of which required a full guardian meeting.
Under the trimester schedule, there were only seven classes that had more than 30 students, Hicks said. With the semester, the number of classes with more than 30 students will increase to 36, he said.
Hicks said the school system also had to hire an additional special education instructor and two special education aides as a result of the change.
In addition to the loss of 50 minutes of daily mathematics instruction time, the change also reduced the total number of courses that could be offered, Hicks said. Additionally, it also affected all of the county’s bus schedules.
Hicks said the estimated fiscal impact of the change was $157,000.
Hardesty called on Lincoln County Board President David Bell to explain the schedule change.
“I’ve heard some facts here today that this new board went in a new direction, obviously. It appears that they don’t like the direction Mr. Kelley has taken things. I will qualify, from the board’s perspective and mine, that we have full faith and credit in Mr. Kelley and what he’s done so far in Lincoln County Schools. I don’t think that’s the case with some of your people. I want you to tell me why,” Hardesty said.
Bell said there were a number of problems with the schedule implemented at LCHS. His personal concern was its incompatibility with the schedules of other counties in the state, which could cause students transferring in and out of Lincoln County to lose credits.
“We’re the only school system around that is doing this. We aren’t compatible with any other county or any other school,” Bell said.
The schedule at LCHS also created a “lab” period at the beginning of the day, during which students could get extra help, but those who did not take advantage of this were permitted to congregate in common areas at the school, Bell said.
This resulted in hundreds of students choosing to socialize during this time, which created a chaotic scene first thing in the morning day after day, Bell said. There were too many students and too few teachers and administrators to supervise them, he said.
The schedule also created a common planning period for all teachers at the same time as “lab,” which contributed to the lack of personnel available to supervise the students who didn’t go, Bell said.
There was also concern that students were leaving school grounds during this period, or simply waiting until second period before coming to school, Bell said.
Bell said this created a safety issue that he and the three other board members who voted for the change could not ignore. All three heard numerous complaints from parents and teachers about the situation while running for office, which is why they wanted to make the change so quickly after being elected, he said.
“The first hour of the day, approximately the first hour, the students were coming into school and not having class. The most important learning hour of the day, they were huddled into the cafeteria,” Bell said.
Additionally, the planning period at the beginning of the day meant that teachers, who would normally have planning periods staggered throughout the day, would not be available later in the day to cover classes when a teacher was absent and a substitute was unavailable. Students in the affected class would have to be dispersed to other classes, increasing the class size for that teacher for that day and disrupting the learning process for everyone, Bell said.
“If there were no subs, that class without a teacher was taken around to other classrooms and the kids shuttled into those classrooms, disrupting however many other classes with additional kids coming in. It’s wasted time for those kids,” Bell said.
“The schedule was such that we had an early bus that came into that school in the mornings and the kids had to stay outside in the weather 20 or 25 minutes before they were permitted into the school, where they would go into that common area,” Bell added.
Bell said board members were even hearing that many of the teachers who resigned this year from the high school were doing so, at least in part, because of the schedule.
“We had 17 teachers leave the school system from that high school, primarily, we were told, because of the crazy schedule that was going on,” Bell said.
Kelley said the schedule wasn’t without its issues. However, the focus was on improving academic scores, which seems to have happened, and the remaining issues would have been cleaned up going forward, he said.
“Certainly there were some hiccups but, at the end of the day, we improved dramatically on the academic side, and we could clean up the rest of it. We could have made some adjustments to address some of these issues, as well, if we had been given the opportunity,” Kelley said.
Hardesty said he was deeply concerned about the change.
“It sounds to me like you all arbitrarily came in and changed the whole education platform in Lincoln County, and time will determine if you did it for the better or the worse. And you’ll stand in account before the voters of Lincoln County and the taxpayers of Lincoln County,” Hardesty concluded.