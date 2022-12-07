ROANOKE, Va. — Anyone who’s ever visited Roanoke, Virginia, probably remembers the large star that shines brightly atop Mill Mountain. The world’s largest man-made, free-standing, illuminated star glows year round, but some, like me, may also see it as a special Christmas ornament towering over the city below.
Roanoke is only one location in what’s known as Virginia’s Blue Ridge that celebrates the holiday season with special flair.
The historic town of Buchanan, for instance, has been honoring the season with a luminary celebration every year since 1985. Take a walk through the town on Christmas Eve, and you’ll find the streets alight with candles that burn through midnight, welcoming Christmas Day.
Started after the flood of 1985 in appreciation for the love shown the town by people who sent in jugs of water while Buchanan’s water system was down, the spectacular luminary display is meant to say thank you.
In Roanoke, Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights is a dazzling world of over 650,000 lights that line a 6-foot-wide, wooded path that is stroller and wheelchair-friendly and winds through Explore Park. The path, which takes roughly 45 minutes to walk through, features themed light displays like Christmas Traditions and Winter Wonderland.
All the lights are LED. Some sparkle, some go on and off in sync to music and some are white or colored. Starting just after Labor Day, it takes a staff of 6 to 10 to install the lights over the next 2-½ months.
Along the trail they also place snow machines that sprinkle the area with artificial snow to add to the holiday spirit.
“Visitors can take as much time as they want to walk the trail, but entry tickets are timed and can only be purchased in advance,” said Alex North, spokesperson with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
At the end of their walk, visitors can take their photo under a giant Christmas ornament or a large holiday wreath, roast marshmallows and look through the Artisan Market where over 50 regional vendors like wood workers and potters display and sell all sorts of gift items.
In the Visitor Center, children will be able to talk to Santa live on a large video screen, and choral and musical performances are scheduled at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 13, 15, 22 and 29 on the lawn of the nearby Brugh Tavern.
For advance Illuminights tickets ($17.50 for adults, $6.50 for children 3 to 15), phone 540-387-6078, ext. 0 weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or www.roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.
Other holiday events in the area
- An annual tradition that draws visitors from far and wide, the Hotel Roanoke’s Fashion for Evergreens features an impressive display of more than 20 professionally-designed Christmas trees. This free event, now in its 23rd year, is open to the public and runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
- Beginning on Dec. 2, the 3rd Annual First Bank Tinsel Trail will be open throughout the month for self-guided tours of glimmering trees in historic Fincastle. On Dec. 9 and 16, enjoy hot chocolate and special appearances by The Grinch and The Whos from Whoville.
- As the East Coast’s Mountain Biking Capital, Virginia’s Blue Ridge celebrates the sport year-round, with festive rides for all skill levels. The Holiday Lights Bike Tour gives locals and visitors the opportunity to explore Roanoke’s holiday displays on a leisurely ride through the city.
- From Thanksgiving through the end of January, skate through the heart of Downtown Roanoke at Elmwood on Ice. Every year, Elmwood Park transforms into a hub of winter activities with an outdoor ice rink and putt-putt course.
- Enjoy live stage performances, a tree lighting and more at Dickens of a Christmas, one of the Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday events. Taking place on the first three Fridays of December, the event is celebrating 40 years with a parade and many free family activities.
- Voted Roanoke’s Best Art Performance five years in a row, The Southwest Virginia Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker” is a cherished annual event that has been supporting community arts for 31 years.
- Gather with friends and family at the Hotel Roanoke’s revered restaurants, The Regency Room and The Pine Room, where special dining offerings on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s have been a celebrated tradition since 1939. Throughout December, The Regency Room will also host a holiday-themed lunch buffet from Monday through Saturday and the award-winning Grand Sunday Holiday Brunch each Sunday.
- The Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner among Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest takes participants on a journey through history as they enjoy a prix fixe menu at Jefferson’s historic villas. Each course is specially paired with wine and holiday tales from Mr. Jefferson himself, portrayed by actor Bill Barker. These intimate seatings will take place on Dec. 10 and 17.
- The shops and restaurants of Downtown Roanoke are known to channel the holiday spirit in their creative food and drink specials. Last year saw eggnog ice cream from Blue Cow Ice Cream Company and mulled wine from 1772 Rooftop on Main.
For more information about all of the holiday happenings in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, including parades, fun runs, historical tours and more, visit the Events Calendar on www.visitVBR.com.