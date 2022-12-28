Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Michael Joe Adkins appears in Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard’s courtroom May 9, 2018, to be arraigned on a petition to revoke his probation.

 Courtney Hessler | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has declined to hear arguments of an appeal for a Cabell County man convicted of incest.

Michael Joe Adkins, 40, of Ona, was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell in 2017 to serve five years on probation and 50 years’ supervised release after he was convicted of incest in a case that led to an 11-year-old aborting a fetus.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

