HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has declined to hear arguments of an appeal for a Cabell County man convicted of incest.
Michael Joe Adkins, 40, of Ona, was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell in 2017 to serve five years on probation and 50 years’ supervised release after he was convicted of incest in a case that led to an 11-year-old aborting a fetus.
However, Adkins was incarcerated in April 2018 when Farrell found Adkins violated his probation after he was accused of domestic offenses and was kicked out of sex offender counseling.
His case was taken to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, where justices ruled Farrell had erred by failing to afford Adkins a full, final evidentiary probation revocation hearing.
He was placed back on probation by Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard in November 2020 as a result.
In May 2021, Howard revoked that probation after a hearing and sentenced Adkins to serve the rest of his sentence in the Western Regional Jail.
A petition signed by the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office accused Adkins of failing to pay fees and fines, as well as lying to his probation officer about being in the presence of children at his home. Adkins denied being in the presence of children.
In an argument made to the Supreme Court, Adkins’ attorney said there was insufficient evidence to support the probation revocation in that hearing.
In a ruling released earlier this month, the justices unanimously declined to take up the matter for oral arguments to overturn the lower court’s ruling, citing a 1997 case that said appellate courts cannot assess witness credibility through a record. The justices noted a previous ruling that said “probation is a matter of grace and not a matter of right.”
His projected release date is in December 2025.
