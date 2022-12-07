Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

There’s a quote from the Bible that has always resonated with Azita Misaghi, DDS, stemming from Luke 12:48 which states, “To whom much is given, much will be required.”

Dr. Misaghi is a dedicated weekly volunteer at West Virginia Health Right — a free clinic serving uninsured, underinsured and medically underserved West Virginians — who lives her life by this verse, and in the Baháʼí faith that she follows, work is elevated to the station of worship when it is done in the spirit of service, Misaghi said.

