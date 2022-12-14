The number of students attending West Virginia’s public community colleges increased 1% this fall, if one counts high-schoolers taking college classes. If not, it dropped 1%.
When excluding high-schoolers taking college courses, male enrollment has increased annually since fall 2020, the first COVID-19-era fall and the first fall after a data collection change. But female enrollment has continuously dropped.
First-time freshmen did increase this fall.
Statewide higher education oversight officials released these community college statistics Thursday but haven’t yet revealed the four-year college figures.
Officials touted one way to ameliorate enrollment declines and high-schoolers’ college planning headaches: a one-stop website where prospective college students and families can apply to multiple state financial aid programs and track their award status.
These offerings include the West Virginia Invests free community college tuition program and the academic merit-based Promise Scholarship for four- and two-year colleges.
You can reach the online portal through collegeforwv.com, a website that will prompt you to create a WVSAM account at a point in your financial aid application.
“The applications themselves are only maybe five, six questions,” said Brian Weingart, the state’s college financial aid senior director. “So they’re very short because they don’t have to reenter their name, their address, their telephone number, their email address because we’ve already collected it once.”
Weingart said financial aid applicants can upload documents there through photographing them. They also can check in, he said, through “what we call, tongue and cheek, the Domino’s status bar.” Like a Domino’s Pizza phone app user can monitor when their pizza is being assembled, baked and en route to their home, Weingart said prospective college students “can come in here and they can see, ‘OK, my application is complete, you have my FAFSA [Free Application for Federal Student Aid] ... it’s currently being reviewed.’”
He said the online portal, which rolled out July 1 after years of work, has anecdotally also helped counselors increase financial aid applications. He noted 200 more high-schoolers have applied for free college tuition than this time last year.
Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker praised her staff for creating this.
“College is complicated,” Tucker said. “Going to college is complicated and it’s scary and, for a lot of our students, it’s really scary. And financial aid is scary and how you pay for things is scary, and this makes it very transparent.”
As for community college enrollment, headcount enrollment, excluding the high-schoolers taking college classes, decreased from 12,700 to 12,560 from last fall to this fall.
BridgeValley Community and Technical College, which has campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery, continued its decline in this statistic. It dropped from 1,670 last fall to 1,580 this fall.
“People who want jobs, have jobs right now,” BridgeValley President Casey Sacks said of the Charleston area, “and, unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on whose perspective you’re looking at, when there are fewer jobs, our enrollment goes up.”
She also said that, to a lesser extent, the enrollment decline is because of a graduation rate increase.
She said BridgeValley is working on marketing the college and increasing up-training of current workers. She said the state can’t produce enough nurses or medical lab technicians, “so we’re trying to do some of those kinds of mechanisms, but also doing some innovative stuff.”
That includes hosting an upcoming charter school that is supposed to encourage high-schoolers to pursue nursing and, after graduating, return to BridgeValley to complete their degrees.
Huntington-based Mountwest Community and Technical College increased its headcount enrollment, excluding high-schoolers, from 1,150 last fall to 1,210.
Statewide, the “dual enrollment” high-schoolers increased from 2,860 to 3,210, nearly the same number as in 2019. Mountwest doubled its number, to 230, while BridgeValley has reached 30 — about the same as last fall but up from zero in 2020.
If you factor these students in, statewide community college enrollment ticked up this fall, to 15,770.
First-time freshmen now number 2,530, up from 2,440 last fall.
Zornitsa Georgieva, research senior director for the higher education oversight agencies, said, “it looks like the majority of that growth” is driven by freshmen who “have been out of high school for a couple of years.”
While the number of female students, excluding high-schoolers, has been declining, this fall’s 7,750 still vastly outnumber the 4,840 men, despite their upswing.
“A large majority of female students who are leaving and not completing a credential are Pell [Grants for low-income students] recipients, so the chances are that these are students that have multiple demands and multiple responsibilities, potentially children,” Georgieva said.
Tucker noted that the pandemic closed classrooms for long stretches. Those included k-12 classrooms.
She said it makes sense that kids “were suddenly in the house or in the apartment with Mom, and Mom may or may not have been working, but she was definitely trying to teach her kids whatever she was able to do. And her own education went by the wayside.”