CHARLESTON — The mood was festive last Tuesday as Gov. Jim Justice signed what he called the largest tax cut in West Virginia history.
Flanked by lawmakers and surrounded by festive balloons, Justice signed House Bill 2526 in a ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston, where he praised the collaboration between the House of Delegates and the Senate in putting together a compromise bill that included a 21.25% reduction of the personal income tax.
In addition to the income tax reduction, the bill creates a 50% refundable credit for small businesses on personal or corporate net tax income for personal property. The bill defines a small business as one with personal property located in the state and whose aggregate appraised value of the personal property is $1 million or less.
According to the bill, small businesses do not include a person holding an interest in any oil, natural gas or natural gas liquid.
The legislation also includes a refundable tax credit for personal property paid on automobiles and a 100% refundable tax credit for disabled veterans on personal income taxes paid on a homestead.
“It’s so much better in life, in anything we do, when we do it as a team — when absolutely everybody wins, whether it be the House, the Senate, the governor’s office, all the great people of the state of West Virginia,” Justice said. “When everybody’s on the team and everybody wins, it’s a great day in this state.”
The world is watching West Virginia, Justice said.
“Do you not realize the world sees West Virginia in a different light today? We’re not the brunt-end of the bad jokes. We are the diamond in the rough that everybody seemed to have missed,” Justice said. “But again today we put our stake in the sand to invite any and everyone to this great state. To bring their business opportunities to us to bring their jobs to us. To bring their folks to us.”
However, others felt the money that went into funding the tax cuts could have been better used elsewhere.
Lawmakers had an opportunity to use record revenue surpluses, totaling more than $1 billion, to create shared prosperity by investing in programs and services in West Virginia, but instead chose to focus on tax reductions that “further rig the tax system for the wealthy,” according to a statement released Tuesday by the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.
The state is ignoring the needs of its own people, center director Kelly Allen said by email Tuesday afternoon.
“Over the last few years, lawmakers have consistently prioritized setting aside revenues for tax cuts rather than investing them in the needs of children and families. The tax cut signed today is paid for by coal and natural gas communities and by shifting PEIA and other costs onto workers,” Allen wrote.
According to the center, nearly $2 of every $3 of the legislation’s personal income tax cuts will go to the top 20% of households, while the other tax provisions override the will of voters by enacting a workaround of rejected Amendment 2 business tax cuts.
Lawmakers are more interested in a better business climate ranking than helping the people who already call West Virginia home, according to the statement. The center further stated that prioritizing flat budgets for the last four years has fueled several ongoing crises, including insolvency in the Public Employees Insurance Agency and massive understaffing problems in state agencies.
“While lawmakers touted ‘surpluses’ as evidence of the state’s strong economy, numerous bills and budget requests for funding for services that would help families and workers were denied or altogether ignored,” the center said in its statement.
The tax cuts rely on underfunded public services, temporarily high energy prices, and one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding, according to the center.
“When these factors subside, state lawmakers will find themselves in an untenable situation, forced to either further slash a budget that’s already been cut to the bone or raise other taxes — usually sales and property taxes, which hit poorer workers, families, and communities harder than wealthier ones,” the center said in its statement.
The funding that went into the tax reduction could have been “transformative” if used elsewhere, Allen said.
“The factors driving our surplus are temporary and shouldn’t be used for permanent tax cuts, but they could have still been transformative,” Allen said. “Lawmakers could have chosen to send severance tax revenues back to our coal and natural gas communities to fund economic development and infrastructure investments, or we could have given every child in the state $1,000 to help families deal with rising costs — all without blowing a permanent hole in the budget.”
Numerous activist groups participated in a two-hour “Rally for Justice” news conference at the Capitol that highlighted many of the areas where, they believe, the state’s record COVID-19 relief funding could have been better spent.
The groups participating included the New Jobs Coalition, West Virginia Council of Churches, Common Defense-West Virginia, NAACP of Charleston, West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Our Future West Virginia, Rise Up West Virginia, ACLU West Virginia, WV Coalition for Truth in History, West Virginia Faith Leaders Network, Justice and Jubilee, and Race Matters-West Virginia.
All were there to support the Economic Justice, Fairness and Equity Plan, a proposal by the Tuesday Morning Group to distribute $300 million in COVID-19 relief funding to each county, based on the percentage of its people living in poverty. The Tuesday Morning Group is a grassroots coalition based out of Charleston’s West Side and is led by the Rev. Matthew Watts, pastor of Grace Bible Church.
“I think it’s disappointing that the Legislature has passed this tax cut bill and all the expert analysis is saying that the majority of this benefit is going to go to wealthier West Virginians,” Watts said.
Watts and others are concerned that the lost revenue created by the tax reduction could result in the defunding of critical social service programs.
“That’s tremendously concerning,” he said.
Watts also said he believes using COVID-19 to fund tax cuts goes against the intent of the American Rescue Plan Act, which sought to help people who were most affected by the pandemic.
“That is literally reverse Robin Hood economics, taking money the federal government clearly intended to mitigate the consequence of COVID-19 for the most vulnerable citizens in the communities in which they reside,” Watts said. “What’s also disturbing is that it doesn’t appear that the Legislature, who controls the purse strings, even understands the intent and spirit of the law. Every time I leave here, I feel like the Legislature is totally out of touch with its constituents and totally out of touch with the challenges the people sent them here to deal with.”