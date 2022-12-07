Our palates have a seasonality. You may not think about the act of eating in this manner; but once you do, you realize certain recipes — like our actions — are at the direction of Mother Nature.
As much as I loved my grandma’s mincemeat pie, she would never serve it on the Fourth of July. And the peach ice cream of late summer doesn’t really fit in on New Year’s Eve, alongside the black-eyed peas.
In the world of newest vs. classic, trendy vs. traditional, many things can and are, improved upon over time (even if you believe it simply not possible to improve your grannies Sugar Pie).
The illustration of the term “tradition” was brought to a fine point for me while I was on a trip to Italy, spending a week on Elba Island enjoying my 50th birthday. Federico, the current family member-operator of the small vineyard and olive garden of his great great-grandfather’s making, was teaching cooking classes and as such we were studying on and cooking up what he termed traditional Italian foods.
Making our way through portioning Guinea hens, rolling out pasta noodles, sauces Bolognese, Pesto and Béchamel, we finally came to pizza night. As he heated up his outdoor oven, I asked if I could use some of the pesto on my pizza.
He replied with an emphatic, “NO! No”.
How about the Bolognese?
“NO! NO! that is not traditional. We do not mix and match ingredients in Italy — how would you know what you were getting when you order a Pizza Margherita? When you get home to America, then you can put that stuff on your pizza — pineapple and ham — this is not Italian pizza!”
Thanks to Federico, I have kept that simple thought in my head all these years. Without a baseline, how do we know what we are getting? And as boring or bland or over done some think holiday meals can be, there is a continuity, a grounding, a fulfilling of time in those meals.
Without meaning to, I have been creating my own tradition — going on 23 years now. On the Saturday before Christmas, I serve a celebratory meal for my family of friends. The gathering always has a theme, often based on my travels or special ingredients found somewhere, with invitations created to introduce it.
This is a big production some years, not so much in others, and though the menu changes dramatically from year to year, what doesn’t change is the willingness, the want of being together, even in 2020 as we met over Zoom.
I remember plans for Christmas dinner 2021 started with a seemingly random comment by Terese, one of the annual participants: “Do you think there will be Christmas dinner this year?”
I responded, “Oh ... would you come if so?”
Terese replied, “Oh yes! I miss it!”
I rolled the idea around, it seemed possible. Easing out of fall and into winter 2021, you could feel a momentary slowing, the fuzzy edges of a possible let up. Things were bubbling, like excited atoms waiting to join together to create something more, and my stalwart crew of eaters were ready to join together, too. Once I realized that the stars were going to align, I made the call — yes there will be a sit-down Christmas dinner.
And boy–o-boy, were we excited!. And so the menu planning began.
The same can be said for this year’s dinner plan — mulling over possible menus, easing into the idea and again feeling the building excitement.
I am saturated in gratefulness; having the ability to travel recently, observing ancient scenes of life and when lucky, a bit of awkward conversation with hand signs and head bobbing, where each meal equaled an experience available for me to reinterpret for our dinner gathering.
Moving into this holiday season, I will work to keep all this goodness in the front of my mind and do my best to show it on the this year’s Christmas dinner plate.
I think of the gathering — not necessarily the foods — as being the tradition of what we do during the holidays. I think of Federico and his sternly stated “NO!” and after serving my dearest friends for so many years, I understand what it means to carry on an idea, an action, a tradition. From my home to yours, Happy Holidays!
Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.