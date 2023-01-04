Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

I like to challenge my cooking by making a meal out of only what I have on hand, be it in the fridge, the cabinet or the garden.

I always enjoyed the “Stump the Chef” segment on the “Splendid Table” when Lynne Rosseta Casper hosted it. She had a good nose (and palate) for pulling seemingly unrelated foods together into something you would actually want to eat. Well, most of the time — there was that one time she came up with Seaweed Salsa and chips; that was a recipe I was not interested in reproducing!

Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.

