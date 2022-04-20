Workman named county spelling bee winner Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Ranger Elementary fifth-grader Madison Workman was recently named winner of the county spelling bee. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ranger Elementary fifth-grader Madison Workman was recently named winner of the county spelling bee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Pediatric flu death confirmed in West Virginia Panther Basketball Camp set to return in late June Pediatric flu death confirmed in West Virginia Workman named county spelling bee winner Adkins receives Young Writer Award Ranger students learn that every vote counts SWVCTC attends Higher Learning Commission Conference Lavalette man killed in Rt. 3 crash Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.