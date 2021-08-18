HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools held a special meeting on Aug. 9 to detail the timeline for a possible consolidation of Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary.
The consolidation plans hinge on when Lincoln County receives funding from the School Building Authority for the construction of a new facility. The funding announcements will be made December 13.
Lynn Hurt and Jeff Huffman, both of whom have been assisting administrators with addressing compliance issues in the county, were on hand to discuss the timeline of prep for the presentation to request funds. The biggest hurdle currently is attempting to locate a suitable piece of land that is large enough for the project.
“Once the architect comes on, and if we have sites at that time, then what those people have to do is see if those sites are feasible for us to build on,” Hurt said. “We already know that we have to have 12 acres of land. We already know that we want to avoid, we’ve been told to avoid land where we have to build a bridge, land that does not already have utilities on it and land that may require us to move a lot of dirt. Because those three things are very, very expensive to do and the SBA does not pay for some of those things.”
Community member Cassie Pauley questioned if the board has been actively looking for land given the time crunch, and Superintendent Jeff Kelley said there are currently a couple of sites on the list for a feasibility study. Board member Fred Curry said any land owner or community member with suggestions for the ideal spot should contact the board, as they are continuing to look for plots of land to consider.
Huffman said a part of the process also requires that closing hearings be held at both school locations prior to the presentation to the SBA in November. During these hearings it will be specified that the schools are not looking at closure until 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. These meetings are tentatively scheduled for mid-October.
“Public hearings regarding these school closures, we’ll host hearings in both locations,” Huffman said.
Hurt said they’ll likely look at Lincoln County High School as the location for the Duval closing hearing since it cannot be held inside the former school building, but this will be announced with the required posting on the meeting.
Kelley will make the presentation to the SBA on either November 1 or 2. Kelley reminded the crowd in attendance Monday that while the situation has become more severe with the recent closure of the Duval PK-8 building, Lincoln is still in competition with 54 other counties so funding is not a guarantee.
Kelley said Lincoln County Schools approached the SBA in 2020 with the funding request for this project and was denied. In the instance that it is denied again, he said administrators will go through the process again next year.
This work session was scheduled to update both the board and community members on work being done for a possible consolidation and building project. The project has received increased attention and scrutiny in recent weeks with an architectural report leading to the closure of Duval PK-8’s main building mere weeks before the start of school August 18.
Lincoln County Schools has finalized relocation plans for students from Duval PK-8. The pre-k to second grades will be unaffected by the relocation process; they will remain at the existing Duval PK-8 site. Students and teachers in grades 3-5 will relocate to Hamlin PK-8. Students and teachers in grades 6-8 will relocate to the central office. Work has been done at both Hamlin and the central office to accommodate students for the start of school.
All students will still be enrolled as Duval students despite their location.
Board member Rodney Baker previously said although the situation is not ideal, he commends all the work that had been done in a short period of time to prepare for these students. He also said, despite the circumstances, he feels it will be a better environment than what was seen in 2020.
“Certainly not a situation anybody wanted, but a lot of people have been killing themselves to make this happen,” Baker said. “Even with these less than optimal circumstances, it’s still a better learning environment across the county for all of our students than what were faced with opening day of school last year. Even the kids that have to go to Hamlin or come here are going to be in a classroom with a teacher five days a week getting instruction.”
Lincoln County Schools first announced July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be closed until further notice after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.
The announcement noted that the report recommended more parts of Duval be closed than what already had been late last year, so the administration made the decision to close the facility entirely.
Lincoln County Schools Maintenance Director Greg Gosnay said during the July 27 meeting of the board that he had noticed damages that led him to request this second opinion. According to administrators, all previous reports they had received determined the building was still safe for students.
Gosnay also conveyed to board members that, in his opinion, the building should be demolished because it is now a liability. Fencing is being installed at a perimeter determined by the Fire Marshal, but Gosnay said he feels the quicker action is taken the better. It’s estimated that this demolition would cost around $500,000.
Discussion of Duval was again on the agenda for the regularly scheduled meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education on Aug. 17.