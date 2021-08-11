HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools has finalized relocation plans for students from Duval PK-8 after it was announced that the building will be permanently closed.
As previously reported by the Lincoln Journal, the pre-k to second grades will be unaffected by the relocation process; they will remain at the existing Duval PK-8 site. Students and teachers in grades 3-5 will relocate to Hamlin PK-8. Students and teachers in grades 6-8 will relocate to the central office.
All students will still be enrolled as Duval students despite their location.
Bus routes are also in the process of being adjusted for these moves, which may lead to longer rides for some students to and from school.
Parents who are interested in transferring their child to another school can contact the school for more information, as Lincoln County Schools will be observing the existing transfer policy during this time.
Renovations are currently taking place at the central office to accommodate students.
“I just want to take a minute to commend our people,” Superintendent Jeff Kelley. “We talked about this with re-entry last year and now we’ve got this situation where we’re relocating kids. People not only inside of this building but across the county have stepped up, and they’ve been busting their tail to get things ready for our kids so we can hopefully have most everything in place for day one.”
Kelley also said a “man trap” is being added at the front doors of the building for added security.
“Most buildings have this now,” Kelley said. “You know, you buzz in and you don’t just walk in. You have a second layer. We’re going to repurpose the funds for what would have been the kitchen in Duval and going to shift those funds to put the man trap in here so that when people get buzzed in they can’t just go where they want, they’ll have to be buzzed in a second time to actually get into the building.”
Board member Rodney Baker said although the situation is not ideal, he commends all the work that had been done in a short period of time to prepare for these students. He also said, despite the circumstances, he feels it will be a better environment than what was seen in 2020.
“Certainly not a situation anybody wanted, but a lot of people have been killing themselves to make this happen,” Baker said. “Even with these less than optimal circumstances, it’s still a better learning environment across the county for all of our students than what were faced with opening day of school last year. Even the kids that have to go to Hamlin or come here are going to be in a classroom with a teacher five days a week getting instruction.”
Lincoln County Schools first announced on July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be closed until further notice after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.
The announcement noted that the report recommended more parts of Duval be closed than what already had been late last year, so the administration made the decision to close the facility entirely.
Lincoln County Schools Maintenance Director Greg Gosnay said during the July 27 meeting of the board that he had noticed damages that led him to request this second opinion. According to administrators, all previous reports they had received determined the building was still safe for students.
Gosnay also conveyed to board members that, in his opinion, the building should be demolished because it is now a liability. Fencing is expected to be put up in the coming weeks at a perimeter determined by the Fire Marshal, but Gosnay said he feels the quicker action is taken the better.
The board told Gosnay to move ahead with research on how much demolition would cost.
The school was closed for a day in October 2020 due to structural concerns. According to a media report from the time, school officials received a letter from ZMM that stated they didn’t believe there was an imminent threat of the building collapsing, but due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of abundance of caution, students and staff should not be in the cafeteria wing of the building.
The architect engineers also reportedly told the school at the time the rest of the building is structurally sound and remained occupied. said at the time they shut down the wing that includes the cafeteria due to structural concerns.
Kelley said his administration is pursuing funds from the School Building Authority to plan for a new facility in the county. Administrators are currently working on a plan to present that would consolidate Duval with Midway PK-8.
The Lincoln County Board of Education was expected to hold two special sessions Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 17.