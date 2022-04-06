HAMLIN — A plan is taking shape to transform the Lincoln County Schools administrative offices into a temporary school for Duval PK-8 students.
The school was shut down last summer due to structural concerns with the building, Superintendent Jeff Kelley said. Right now, the school’s pre-kindergarten through second grade are housed in portable classrooms at Duval, grades three through five are at Hamlin PK-8, and grades six through eight are at the central office.
This was the best solution at the time, considering officials had less than a month to figure out where to educate the students, Kelley said.
“Last year we were notified in July that we were going to have to move the kids out of the building and we had three weeks,” he said.
Last week, Jerry Cremeans of the Lincoln County Schools maintenance department walked the Board of Education through the plan to bring all the students together under one roof once again until the old Duval school can be razed and a new one built in its place.
Having the students at three different locations worked for this year, but getting them back together has been a priority, board president Steve Priestley said.
“I think it’s a great idea for a lot of reasons. It makes it much more convenient for parents and for students to be all together in one community,” he said.
Cremeans told the board the plan is to create 11 classrooms, with the possibility of a 12th, depending on the size of the incoming classes. The renovation will affect 19 areas of the administrative building and involve creating a new hallway to free up space for classrooms
“We’re really going to make a full-blown school here. It is a monumental task to get everything over here, but we think we can do it. I was given a tape measure and told to go find some rooms. That’s what I’ve done. There were no sacred areas anywhere,” Cremeans said.
The walk-in freezer and refrigerator at Duval will be brought to the central office to finish out the kitchen facilities, and a concrete pad will be poured to accommodate them, Cremeans said. The project will also involve expanding internet capabilities at the central office.
Outside the building, the parking lot will be expanded by moving storage buildings and equipment and demolishing at least one older structure, Cremeans said. There is also room for a playground on the back side of the building, Kelley added.
“It would be as wide as the building, kind of shallow, but at one point there was a playground there anyway. We’re going to try to relocate as much equipment from the current Duval site to here so we can allow some of our students some sunshine to get out and run and play,” Kelley said.
A representative of the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office did a walk-through of the building to provide preliminary guidance on keeping the construction up to fire code, Cremeans said. Hopefully, renovations can begin by May 1, but there will be restrictions on where work can be done in the building while students are present, he said.
“No construction can happen on test dates, we know that. But there are areas they can work in that would not affect students during the day,” Cremeans said.
The next step is to finish materials lists, develop a budget for the project, and put the work out for bid to find contractors to do the work, Cremeans said. The cost of the project will be much lower than the alternative, which involves spending $750,000 to $1.25 million on portable classrooms, Kelley said.
“These are renovations that really need to be done out here anyway,” Kelley said.