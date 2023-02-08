Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Award recipients Susan Hage, from left, Olivia Turman and Kathy Hettlinger stand together following the annual Women’s Philanthropy Society’s awards luncheon in 2020 at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.

 Ryan FIscher| HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Nominations are being accepted through Feb. 17 for three awards from the Women’s Philanthropy Society of Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The Christie Kinsey Focus Award, the Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award and the Abigail McNeely Youth Service Award will be presented at the 23rd annual Women’s Philanthropy Society’s Luncheon Saturday, March 4, at the Guyan Golf and Country Club.

