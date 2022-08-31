DUNBAR — Longtime Boone County resident and native of Lincoln County, Juanita Eskins, turned 102 on Aug 20.
Eskins’ daughter, Elizabeth Barker of Seth, said she and her family had planned a celebration for her but unfortunately had to reschedule due to COVID-19 concerns. The family plans to celebrate with her Labor Day weekend.
The sixth of ten children, Eskins was born in Ivory Branch in Lincoln County. The family relocated to Edwight in Raleigh County for her father’s work as a coal miner.
Eskins married young and gave birth to her five children. Tragically widowed early in life, Eskins worked hard as a single mother to ensure her children were cared for, according to her daughter.
“Our house was never fancy, but you could eat off of the floor,” Barker says about her childhood home in Seng Creek.
Eskins resided in Seng Creek for 60 years until she suffered an injury at the age of 98. Following the injury, for her safety and comfort, Eskins moved into a long-term care facility, where her children and grandchildren often visit.
Providing for her family, Eskins worked as a cook for senior citizens in the former Lion’s Club Building in Whitesville for 12 years.
Barker said her mother has always been a very active person. Painting, baking and gardening have been among her favorite hobbies.
Barker said she is proud that her mother has always been an outspoken woman who raised her daughters to believe that they could achieve anything, despite gender-related stigmas.
The 102-year-old, animal-loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 17 is still very active and lively, Barker said.