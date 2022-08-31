Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Juanita Eskins poses for a photo at her surprise birthday party

 Submitted photo

DUNBAR — Longtime Boone County resident and native of Lincoln County, Juanita Eskins, turned 102 on Aug 20.

Eskins’ daughter, Elizabeth Barker of Seth, said she and her family had planned a celebration for her but unfortunately had to reschedule due to COVID-19 concerns. The family plans to celebrate with her Labor Day weekend.

