HARTS — A woman with a warrant out in Boyd County, Kentucky was arrested April 20 after a trespassing incident in Harts, according to a criminal complaint.
Trooper D.T. Bryant responded to a trespassing complaint at the Lucas Family Cemetery, and the victim reported seeing a truck parked near the tree line of her property after returning, according to the complaint.
Police report the victim stated she approached the two individuals in the truck and asked why they were on the property, as there were No Trespassing signs posted. According to the complaint the victim also said the two had wood loaded into the back of the truck that they allegedly told her they had gotten from her property.
When arriving on the scene, Bryant ran Rebecca Maynard’s drivers license through the WVSP Communications and found she was a fugitive from justice out of the state of Kentucky, according to the complaint.
Police also report finding a pipe “commonly used for smoking illegal drugs” that contained burn residue in the console of the accused’s vehicle. Bryant also seized a plastic container containing “suspected methamphetamine” in the console, according to the complaint.
Maynard, 48 of Ranger, is pre-trial in Kentucky for previous charges that include resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance in both the first and third degree and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the bench warrant from Kentucky.
Maynard is charged with possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and fugitive from justice in relation to the April 20 incident. Bond for the two misdemeanors was set at a $700 personal recognizance bond. Bond information for the fugitive from justice charge was not available at press time.