HAMLIN — A woman saved her partner’s life last week when she spotted a fire on her home security phone application and called to wake him in time to escape.
The couple’s home at 100 Baker St. in Hamlin was destroyed in the fire Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department received the call around 6:20 a.m., Chief Bob Stickler said.
Firefighters from West Hamlin and Guyan River also responded, as well as crews from Lincoln County EMS.
“When we arrived, we found the house was pretty much 70% involved. At that time, it had vented through the roof, and then it became a total loss because it started falling in on itself,” Stickler said.
The fire apparently originated upstairs on the opposite side of the house from where the man was sleeping. The woman who also lived at the residence was at work when she began receiving numerous notifications on her phone’s home-security application.
When she checked her phone, she could see the fire on the security camera feed, Stickler said. She called and woke the man, who was able to escape before the fire reached him.
“She saved his life, for sure,” Stickler said.
“It just hadn’t gotten to the smoke detectors yet,” he added.
The couple lost all of their possessions in the fire and are staying with family members.
It took fire crews from multiple departments about two hours to fully extinguish the fire, Stickler said.
“We had to bring in equipment to pull the metal roof off the house in order to get to the hot spots where it had fallen in,” Stickler said.
Firefighters also had to contend with traffic on Route 3 from the morning commute, including school traffic.
“We were getting water on Route 3, right next to the middle school. We had to shut down one lane of the road,” Stickler concluded.