House Fire

A man was able to escape alive last week thanks to his partner’s quick reaction after she saw a fire on her home’s security camera from her phone. Their home was destroyed by the blaze.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — A woman saved her partner’s life last week when she spotted a fire on her home security phone application and called to wake him in time to escape.

The couple’s home at 100 Baker St. in Hamlin was destroyed in the fire Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department received the call around 6:20 a.m., Chief Bob Stickler said.

