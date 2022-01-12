HAMLIN — A winter storm covered most of the county in over eight inches of snow on Jan. 6 and early into Jan. 7.
The snowfall came out of Kentucky and cut across West Virginia diagonally, stretching up the Route 119 Corridor from Williamson to Charleston and then on up into the Clarksburg and Grafton areas.
Allen Holder — Director, Director of Lincoln County OES, said the storm led to several vehicle accidents across the county Thursday night but that no major injuries or incidents had been reported.
“We got a lot of snow, but we haven’t had a whole lot of problems,” Holder said. “There were accidents reported, multiple accidents over the course of the storm but nothing out of the ordinary…nothing serious that I know of.”
A Winter Storm Warning was in effect across most of the state until Friday morning. Holder said this pre-empting of the storm was helpful for ensuring individuals were prepared before the weather hit.
“The main thing about these snowstorms is to be prepared beforehand,” Holder said. “We knew for two or three days that it was coming, so it shouldn’t have caught anybody really off-guard.”
Holder said his office was not anticipating any issues or risk of flooding in the coming week as the snow begins to melt off when temperatures rise.
The storm closed Lincoln County Schools and the Lincoln County Courthouse early on Thursday and all of Friday.
